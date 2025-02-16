December 17, 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: JAK CRAWFORD (USA), driving for Aston Martin during testing during the 2024 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ever since taking over the reins at Aston Martin, Lawrence Stroll has left no stone unturned to ensure that the Silverstone-based team become championship contenders. This has meant that the Canadian business mogul has invested heavily in the team and its infrastructure.

The center piece of this project has been the new headquarters for the team — an initiative that has cost Stroll a whopping $252 million. Stroll has demanded excellence from each and every department within Aston Martin.

This has seen him bring in the likes of Adrian Newey from Red Bull, two-time champion Fernando Alonso, and Honda as their engine suppliers. But it also meant that Guy Austin — the project head for the new HQ — had to ditch retirement at the calling of Stroll.

Austin’s expertise in racing goes just beyond buildings. In fact, he’s worked in the past with racing circuits like Silverstone and Donnington Park and has a potential project coming up for a new racetrack, financed by a Chinese client per Building.

When asked by the hosts of BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast if the Aston Martin HQ project was the most ambitious he’s ever seen, he said, “Yeah. Yeah, no question.”

This is the latest drone footage showing the construction of Aston Martin’s new £200 million F1 factory in Silverstone, Northamptonshire. Following the official opening of phase one of the 400,000 sq ft AMR Technology Campus prior to last month’s British Grand Prix, the focus of… pic.twitter.com/TLsuuWO5U0 — Jefferson (@Jefferson_MFG) August 22, 2023

A little bit of trivia for those interested also comes from the history of Austin’s work on the piece of land where the factory is built. Back in the 1990s, Eddie Jordan was the first person to work on the premises to build his factory for the Jordan Grand Prix team — and Austin was asked to work on that project as well.

All the resources and investment that Stroll has been making in the team is with only one objective — to become champions. And if the rumor mill is to be believed, he is also setting up a sensational swoop for Max Verstappen with the 2026 regulations reset right around the corner.