Ex-Ferrari Engineer Takes A Jab At Lewis Hamilton With Michael Schumacher Example After Complaints Against Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has repeatedly made his displeasure driving the Mercedes W14 publicly. The Briton even claimed that his team ignored his advice while developing the W14, which has caused them to have a poor start this season.

In 2023, the Silver Arrows were coming back from a difficult season. The 8-time constructor’s champions lost the title to Red Bull in 2022 and have been finding their way back. But the 7x world champion is not pleased with the team’s slow progress.

Hamilton wanted to challenge for his eighth title this season. However, he will be unable to beat Max Verstappen driving the W14. This ordeal has further frustrated the F1 racer, who already endured a winless campaign in 2022.

After the #BahrainGP, Lewis Hamilton told BBC 5 Live that the team didn’t listen to his input on the 2023 car 🗣️⁠ pic.twitter.com/jz398l3r0K — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) March 9, 2023

Former Ferrari engineer Rob Smedley claims constant complaints from a star driver would deplete a team’s morale. He shares an example about 7x champion Michael Schumacher to remind the Mercedes driver of the traits of a true GOAT.

Michael Schumacher never complained

Unlike Lewis Hamilton, Rob Smedley claims to have never heard Michael Schumacher complain. Even while Ferrari struggled to contest the Renault of Fernando Alonso, Schumi managed to keep a calm demeanor.

Smedley remarked, “It’s the driver’s job to get through the ups and down. Michael Schumacher is an example of this. He went through all the tough times. I’ve never seen him even in private complain about certain people.”

📊 | Speeds of RB19 and W14 compared : The RB19 was 7 km/h faster than the W14 without DRS on both The RB19 was 14 km/h faster than the W14 With DRS on both cars The RB19 with DRS was 36 km/h faster than the W14 without DRS Adrian Newey you are the man 🫡🚀 pic.twitter.com/XMr5q15hlZ — RBR Daily (@RedBullUpdates) April 3, 2023

According to Smedley, the German has never gone public regarding the team’s issues. Instead, the Ferrari driver had complete confidence in the technical team. This reassured the personnel that they could get through the tough times.

The ex-Ferrari engineer added, “He was like ‘It’s okay, I have faith in you, I know you’re going to produce a good car’. And ultimately we produced good cars, we produced cars that were worthy of winning world championships. “

Lewis Hamilton feels disconnected from the car

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that he feels no connection with the W14. The Briton has also stated that the car is extremely uncomfortable and unstable while driving. In the meantime, he has openly praised archrivals Red Bull for building the fastest car he has seen,

Rob Smedley claims that such tough seasons are part of racing in F1. And it’s these moments where the true character of the team and the individuals are tested.

Smedley asserts, “After a difficult year, or a period, you shouldn’t turn against the team and tell them that it’s all their fault. It’s unfair.”

Lewis Hamilton opened up on his seat struggles with the W14 🏎 pic.twitter.com/A6Zeci8fd6 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 8, 2023

The Former Ferrari engineer claims Mercedes’ struggles stem from their dominance over the sport since 2014. When the new regulations arrived in 2021, the Silver Arrows could not replicate their indomitable form over the sport.

He added , “You can’t have the best car at every race and every season. Look at what Mercedes is going through this year and last year. Someone hungrier and better will produce a faster car at some point.”

Hamilton is also said to be delaying talks regarding his contract extension with Mercedes. The Briton is unhappy with the team’s performances and wants to remain with a competitive team to win his 8th title. Although these are still rumors, Toto Wolff claims he’ll have no qualms over Hamilton leaving them at this difficult hour.