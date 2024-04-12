Over-Competitive Spirit Causes Tension Between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz On One Special Occasion

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been two of the most closely matched teammates on the current F1 grid. Both have matched each other’s performance levels time and again to not let the other gain an edge. However, this competitiveness between the Ferrari duo extends off the track too. In a feature interview with the Brazilian website UOL, Leclerc and Sainz revealed how their competitive spirit in off-track activities like golf, padel, and chess creates some tension. So much so, that the Monegasque driver goes for days without talking to his Spanish teammate.

When the interviewer asked them who among them is more competitive, Sainz looked at Leclerc and said, “You are more than the other drivers I know.” The 29-year-old elaborated further how his teammate “stops talking to you for days when he loses.”

Leclerc affirmed that such a period of silence has happened “after a game or two of padel”. To this, Sainz quickly reverted, “No, it’s more about chess. No, it’s more about chess”. The #16 driver definitely agreed that he does not like losing at chess or any other sport he competes in.

Further on, the interviewer asked them who is better in which discipline. This influenced a divisive response from both drivers. Leclerc right away claimed that he is better at chess. However, Sainz had a different perspective. The Spaniard said, “In chess it’s 50/50. In padel I’m a little better, in golf I’m better. In piano, he wins”.

Leclerc would have been a bit annoyed by Sainz’s assessment of their competitive levels in each of the sports they play together. Especially in Padel, he believes that he has developed his game well to match Sainz, as revealed in a fan interaction lately. Still, this shows that both are just not willing to concede defeat to each other.

Charles Leclerc is not enjoying a great time in 2024 relative to Carlos Sainz

The 2024 season has started on a great note for Ferrari. The Italian team has made significant progress on the performance standpoint with the SF-24, becoming the second-fastest car behind Red Bull. However, Carlos Sainz is enjoying a slightly better start to his campaign, beating Charles Leclerc in all the three races he has participated in.

Leclerc would have hoped to stamp his authority as the team leader, given Sainz will be leaving Ferrari in 2025. However, that may not happen as the #55 driver is in no mood to let his guard down.

He is desperately looking for a drive for next year. Thus, the 29-year-old may not want to lose out against Leclerc, which may affect his chances of securing a competitive seat.

As mentioned earlier, this duo has often been equal in several aspects of performance, be it in the race or during qualifying. Although Leclerc is not doing much wrong to miss out on podiums, he still has not been able to match Sainz, who has a 100% podium record so far.

One aspect the Monegasque would want to improve is qualifying. In both Australia and Japan, Sainz outqualified Leclerc and that gave him the advantage during the race. Particularly in Japan, the #16 driver had to do a recovery from P8 on the grid. Meanwhile, Sainz comfortably ran his race from P4 to a P3 finish for another podium.