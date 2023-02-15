Drive to Survive Season 5 Release Date: When is Netflix Releasing New Season of F1 Docu-series?

Netflix popularized Formula 1 to another level when it first came out with a docu-series of the sport named the Drive To Survive (DTS). The biggest impact of it was seen in the United States, whose audience has picked on F1 and is showing interest in it.

In 2019, when the first season dropped in, the US only had one race in F1’s annual calendar in Austin. But ahead of the upcoming season, they’ll have three races to host— Miami, Las Vegas and Austin.

And most likely, they’ll have a jam-packed turnover. On top of that, all three races will likely remain on the calendar for 10 more years. Therefore, the rise boasts the influence of the series produced by Netflix.

Forbes has valued Liberty Media at $21 billion, calling it the ‘World’s Most Valuable Sports Empire’ Of that, they put the current market value of F1 at $17b, thanks in part to the growth in America and Drive to Survive Liberty bought F1 for $4.4b in 2016, not a bad return pic.twitter.com/7vNFQ7m7R7 — Dan – EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) January 30, 2023

Drive to Survive Season 5 Release Date: When is Netflix releasing the new season of the show

Since 2019, it’s now become a tradition that Netflix will drop a new season right before the start of the new F1 schedule. The series encompasses the major highlights and behind-the-scenes moments from the previous season.

According to Netflix, the new season will be released on February 25, 2023, at 12:30 AM PT. It will reportedly have 10 episodes and highlight the last year’s biggest moments during the season.

The show also has an expert of panels filling in context for viewers, for the newer fans. Also, drivers give in their input to Netflix by sitting in for the interviews, which gives the viewers a deeper insight and drivers’ perspectives on the key moments or the most significant controversies of the year.

Such content is rare during the rest of the year, as drivers are not so candid. Moreover, media outlets focus more on the news part of the season than the storytelling. Therefore, the drive to survive manages to attract people.

Netflix releases the new first-look

Last month, Netflix excited fans when they released the show’s first look on every social media outlet possessed by them. The 40-second video gave some interesting hints to catch from the season they will soon add to their production.

But the biggest talking point was the addition of Max Verstappen back in the docu-series. In 2021, he claimed that he wouldn’t be sitting for the season 4 interviews as he was against their ‘excessive dramatization’ of the show.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns February 24 — and here’s your first look at Season 5! pic.twitter.com/17R4SAGck6 — Netflix (@netflix) January 12, 2023

He cited Lando Norris getting villainized in that season to justify his accusation. Therefore, in the previous season, the Dutchman had no interviews. However, with the latest negotiations with Netflix, the F1 world champion is back on the board.

Getting him back also legitimizes the series for his fans, who joined the voice of fans who already dislike the DTS for the same reason Verstappen initially rescinded from the show.

It also removed the threat of Netflix’s existence from the show. After Verstappen complained, F1 bosses had talks with the OOT platform company over toning down their narrative. Some reports also suggested that F1 could review its business with them if things aren’t improved.

When will the trailer be out?

While the first look is out, and the season will be released in 10 days, the biggest worry is when the trailer is getting on the internet. When season 4 rolled out, the trailer was only released a couple of days before the season’s release.

A similar timeline can be used again, as only a few days remain before the season premiere. So after February 20, the season can be out any day for the fans to get excited to engage their eyes on Netflix and binge the episodes.

Nevertheless, the trailers of DTS are great to watch. Most times, they have managed to attract viewers towards them and get a high viewership for the series.

Will there be a season 6?

With every new DTS season, there is a query will there be another season? Many ponder how long the association can last, as this is already the 5th season, and there are about 50 episodes in their library.

But Netflix isn’t ready to end its alliance with F1, even though the DTS gallery is humungous for the viewers. According to the F1’s official website, they have declared season six of DTS.

🗣️ ‘It’s a tried and tested formula that worked brilliantly for Drive to Survive but doesn’t work for other sports’@nathanmurf compares the new Netflix golf show ‘Full Swing’ with the F1 Drive to Survive series 📺🏎️ > 📺⛳ #FullSwing#OTBAM with @GilletteUK | #EffortlessFlow pic.twitter.com/gYLLd9navb — Off The Ball (@offtheball) February 15, 2023

So, even 2023, which will have teams competing in less than a month, would be extensively covered by Netflix. So drivers and team bosses will have to keep up with the boom mic always upon them.

