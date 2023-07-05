Carlando Wags, Who Were Rumored to Be Cheated, Appear to Be Bestfriends With Recent $65 Insta Activity by Luisinha Oliveira

Carlando is the famous name blending done by F1 fans to celebrate the friendship of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. Though, they got separated from their respective partners in quick succession. And surprisingly, both drivers were rumored to be cheating on their girlfriends with other women. However, amidst all of this, it seems that the ex-girlfriends of the two drivers are now good friends, despite the breakups.

Luisinha Olivera, who dated Norris, and Isabel Hernaez, who was with Sainz, first met each other on the paddock when they accompanied their respective boyfriends. Considering the proximity of Norris and Sainz on a weekly basis, it wouldn’t be surprising that the two women have created their own bond independent of their love life.

And now, the new friendship seems to have survived the toll of their respective breakups with the two F1 drivers. The Instagram story by Oliveira seems to be a testament to that.

Carlando wags seems to be bestfriends

On Tuesday, Oliveira took to Instagram to post a video on her stories section where she revealed a special gift by Hernaez. Thus, confirming they are still in touch despite the changes in their personal lives.

“A very special delivery from my dear friend @isahernaez. I’m in love and can’t wait to show you,” posted Oliveira. It’s apparel by a Spanish fashion brand, The-are, and as per their official website, it’s possibly a blouse, even though Oliveira didn’t reveal the gift fully.

However, going by design, it looks similar to that product, which is approximately worth $65 on the official website. So thanks to Norris and Sainz, the ex-wags of F1 are sharing a good bond.

What’s new in the love life of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris?

Sainz recently broke up with Hernaez, and he gave the first hint of it when he publically said he would love to spend time with his girlfriend if he has one. Later, Hernaez herself confirmed their relationship status when she said, “I wish him all the best,” thus officially ending it.

As per the recent reports, it’s believed Sainz quickly moved on and is seeing a Scottish model Rebeca Donaldson. On the other hand, Norris separated from Oliveira at the end of the 2022 season. Though, much is not available after that.

However, recently he was spotted with Joao Felix’s ex-girlfriend Margarida Corceiro in Monaco ahead of the Grand Prix there while the latter was yet to be officially separated from the Portuguese footballer. But Norris bashed the media for those ‘presumptions’ when he was asked about being spotted with her.