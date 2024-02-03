Why Red Bull Is Not an Option for Carlos Sainz in 2025?

The Formula 1 community has been buzzing with surprise over the announcement of Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari. This decision has significantly impacted Carlos Sainz‘s F1 future, who initially planned to have a long-term association with the Italian team. As a result of Hamilton’s switch, Sainz will now be a free agent after his 2024 deal concludes. Indeed, the Spaniard’s high level of competence will attract interest from several teams. However, despite this widespread interest, Red Bull is not an option for him right now. Why? It is because of two major reasons.

Advertisement

The main factor is Sergio Perez’s disappointing performance, prompting Red Bull to explore alternative drivers to partner with Verstappen. Chief among these contenders is Daniel Ricciardo, who has openly shared his dream of returning to Red Bull. Another recent addition to the list is former Red Bull driver Alex Albon. According to insights from a renowned F1 expert Peter Windsor, the Williams driver has caught the attention of the Milton Keynes team.

However, even excluding these two contenders, there’s another factor that contributes to why Red Bull would not consider Sainz. The key issue is the toxic relationship between the two drivers. Verstappen and Sainz both began their F1 journey with Toro Rosso, but their dynamic soured over time.

Advertisement

Numerous reasons contributed to this, with the primary one being Red Bull’s favoritism towards Verstappen for obvious reasons. Consequently, when Verstappen moved up to Red Bull, Sainz had to transition to Renault. When questioned about why the Spaniard’s time under the Red Bull umbrella came to an end, Marko mentioned that the atmosphere between the two had become ” quite toxic.”

Apparently, both Sainz’s and Verstappen’s fathers have been engaged in guiding their sons’ careers. Consequently, when the relationship got tense between the two drivers, it also translated into a strained relationship between the fathers.

If not Carlos Sainz, then how Alex Albon will return to Red Bull, given his struggle-filled past?

According to former Ferrari manager Peter Windsor, Alex Albon has reportedly been presented with a three-year deal. The offer is said to come from Red Bull, starting in 2025 and extending until 2028.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1753506297230524674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Following Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes, a multitude of questions surfaced. Some of these questions were also directed at Windsor during his YouTube livestream. In response to a query about the possibility of a Thai driver joining Mercedes, Windsor mentioned that not Mercedes but Red Bull has extended a three-year deal to Albon.

Windsor elaborated that Albon may not deny this offer from his old team where he struggled so much. He also claimed that this rumor is about “90 percent correct”, as per his sources at Williams.

Now if Albon makes a comeback to Red Bull, it will mark his second tenure with the Milton Keynes-based team. In his initial stint, the 27-year-old joined the Austrian team during the summer break of 2019. He earned the promotion from Toro Rosso because of his impressive performance.

However, his previous stint at Red Bull did not unfold as expected, largely due to the formidable presence of Max Verstappen. While reflecting on this matter, Albon acknowledges the undeniable fact that Verstappen’s impressive speed is attributed to his unique driving style.

When contrasting his driving approach with Verstappen’s, Albon explained that he takes pleasure in driving a car with an effective front end that is sharp and direct. However, in contrast, Verstappen also appreciates sharp handling, but the intensity of his preference for sharpness reaches eye-watering levels.

The #23 driver remarked that as the car becomes increasingly sharp, the driver alongside Verstappen begins to feel tense and lacks confidence. Now, after 3 to 4 years of staying away from RBR, will Albon return to Verstappen’s den for another bout with him?