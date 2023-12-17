Carlos Sainz Bizarrely Calls Himself ‘Pythagoras’ after Beating Charles Leclerc in a Math Quiz

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz squared off for one last time this year in their iconic C² challenge. This led to the Spanish racing ace bizarrely christening himself as ‘Pythagoras’ after he beat Leclerc in a math quiz.

The duo had a set of numbers and had to deduce the equation that led to the number 777. Sainz was the quickest to get to the right answer. However, after winning at arithmetic, Sainz incorrectly called himself Pythagoras, who is known for his exploits in the field of geometry.

Leclerc himself pointed that flaw out to the Spaniard. He exclaimed, “That’s geometry, no?” It led to a wholesome moment between the two where Sainz explained how he’s quick with numbers and maths.

Nonetheless, it looked like Carlos Sainz was indeed the math genius in the room. While Leclerc looked hopeless and confused, scribbling on his notepad, Sainz effortlessly deduced the equation in his mind as he blurted out the answer.

Despite rumors of tension, Ferrari brings out the best in Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc

Leclerc and Sainz have made it a habit of putting smiles on the faces of the Tifosi as they engage in these goofy yet wholesome challenges for Ferrari. The crowning jewel of the C² saga has to arguably be their song challenge.

Off the track, the duo of Sainz and Leclerc have a lot of chemistry and respect for each other. This has, more often than not, translated onto the track as well. Both drivers have been able to put the team first in situations where they’ve had to give up a favorable position on the track to accommodate the other.

This has also, however, led to some chatter in the paddock about tensions brewing within the Scuderia. There were rumors about some discontent between Sainz and the team as to his position relative to Leclerc as the de facto team leader.

This resulted in reports suggesting Sainz looking to move away to Audi. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Both Leclerc and Sainz had a decent outing in 2023. While the Spaniard got Ferrari‘s only win, his 26-year-old teammate scored multiple poles and podiums. They finished 5th and 7th in the driver’s standings, respectively, with only 6 points separating the duo.