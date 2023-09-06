Carlos Sainz’s Father Joins His Wife In Recent Beef With Ferrari Starboy Charles Leclerc

The Tifosi went through quite some nervy moments towards the end of the Italian GP as Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fought hard for the last spot on the podium. Even though Sainz managed to pull through in the end, his mother seemed to start a beef online by liking tweets that claimed that Leclerc does not have ‘honor’. Following the race, as per a report by Nextgen-Auto, Sainz’s father, Carlos Sainz Sr joined his wife in slandering Leclerc and claimed that the Monegasque receives favorable treatment from Ferrari.

Sainz started the race at Monza from pole position and managed to hold on to the lead for 14 laps before being overtaken by Verstappen. He then fell to Perez towards the end of the race and then defended bravely against his own teammate who fought hard for the remaining podium place.

Sainz managed to hold on somehow, with Leclerc attacking incessantly. At the end of the race, the difference between the two drivers was less than two-tenths – a clear indication of how close they were. However, Sainz Sr. believes that if it were Sainz who was trailing Leclerc, he would have been ordered not to attack the Monegasque.

Carlos Sainz Sr. speaks out against Ferrari for treating his son unfairly

Carlos Sainz Sr. spoke to DAZN after the race, and explained that he is happy that his son won the race defending valiantly against his teammate and was not helped by team orders. However, he pointed out that the team orders vary according to drivers.

Sainz Sr. said, “It’s strange that sometimes the Ferrari drivers can attack each other and other times they cannot. Sometimes they are free to fight. Other times they are not. It’s curious. Ferrari seem to behave differently depending on the situation”

Sainz Sr. also explained that it is always his son who has to ask if he can attack Leclerc. More often than not, he has to settle for a negative reply. However, when it comes to Leclerc, Ferrari allows him to fight.

Charles Leclerc reveals his competition with Sainz

As for the relationship between Sainz and Leclerc, the Monegasque feels that they share a competitive relationship with each other. Leclerc recently spoke to Motorsports.com and made it clear that both of them push each other to the limits.

Leclerc said, “Between us, there is also a lot of competitiveness. After all, we are in F1 and personally I love the sport because there is competition.” However, too much of a battle between them wouldn’t make the team happy. They are currently chasing Mercedes in the constructors standings and cannot afford to lose crucial points for the team.