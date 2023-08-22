After Costing His Country $213,781,000, Max Verstappen Stirs Controversy by Cutting off His Roots Ahead of Dutch GP

The question as to which country Max Verstappen is from has often stirred up debates, with the reigning world champion sharing both Dutch and Belgian nationalities. Throughout his racing career, he has raced under the Dutch flag and his alliance with the Netherlands was also backed up by his father Jos Verstappen. Amidst recent criticism regarding Verstappen’s choice to move out of his ‘home’ country, the Red Bull driver has made some controversial comments, as reported by Formule1.nl, that will not really make the Dutch people happy.

Advertisement

Like many other Formula 1 drivers, Verstappen moved out to Monaco as soon as he could. Being a tax haven, The principality is the favored choice for the uber-rich to move to, when they want to avoid paying taxes. Verstappen was recently called out for this, with Dutch historian Rutger Bregman detailing that the 25-year-old is robbing his country of a potential $213,781,000.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AnythingF1_/status/1564544695413391360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Bregman had explained that Verstappen himself had taken advantage of the Netherlands’ public schooling system when he was younger. But now that he is a successful athlete, Verstappen contributes absolutely nothing towards the same public systems, neither in Netherlands nor Belgium.

Max Verstappen is sure about what he wants to do after retirement

Max Verstappen has only gone on to make things even worse for himself following his recent comments regarding retirement plans after hanging up the helmet. As reported by Formule1.nl, Verstappen made it clear that he has absolutely no intentions of returning back to the Netherlands after his career is over.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1693928462539522077?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When asked by interviewer Frank Woestenburg if he ever wants to return to his homeland, Verstappen said, “No, I’m really enjoying myself in the South of France. Sure, there are certain things I do miss. Frites special, the local cuisine, haha. And of course my family and friends.”

A retirement from F1 for Verstappen might not be as distant as many would predict. The two-time world champion has often spoken about his disappointment with the life that he has to lead as an F1 driver. He has also spoken about his future plans quite a few times, leading people to believe that an early retirement is imminent for the F1 star.

Advertisement

Verstappen’s luxurious life in Monaco

When not racing around the world, Verstappen lives a life of extreme luxury in Monaco. He resides in a chic apartment worth over $17,000,000, but quite surprisingly, doesn’t own the place and lives on rent instead.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1662093821474160640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He is one of the several F1 drivers who have decided to move to the glittering principality on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. These drivers include the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, and Lando Norris. Apart from the privacy and the security, the main reason behind the ultra-rich folk flocking to Monaco is the tax benefits – and Verstappen is no exception.