Carlos Sainz Has a Word Of Advice for Lewis Hamilton While Sharing Honest Take on Ferrari Snub

Lewis Hamilton’s decision to move Ferrari in 2025 shocked fans and critics alike. Much like the rest of us, the decision also surprised Carlos Sainz, who seemed to have waited for Ferrari’s contract extension. As things stand, the Spanish driver will need to leave Maranello at the end of this season. But before that, he had a word of advice for Hamilton.

Sainz is, undoubtedly one of the best drivers on the grid right now. He was the one who stopped Max Verstappen and Red Bull from being invincible last season. His incredible presence of mind to keep Lando Norris away in Singapore was hailed by many. Furthermore, having raced in many teams such as Toro Rosso, McLaren and Ferrari, the Madrid-born driver is clearly one of the most experienced and dynamic drivers, who can be ready for any situation.

Coming back to Sainz’s word of advice for Hamilton, the Spaniard received questions on the seven-time world champion while he launched the CS55 Racing with OTK Kart Group. Answering this, he said, I wish “he tests my kart.”

Nevertheless, Sainz is very much determined to end his Ferrari career on a high. Even when he knows he would have to make way for Hamilton, “I just want to give the best with Ferrari this year,” he added.

As the #55 driver is full of dedication and professionalism, he is also preparing for the future. Even though the future of Carlos Sainz is in the shadows, he clarified his expectations in his last year with Ferrari. Sainz said, “We have a very important year ahead, it’ll be my last year with the Scuderia and I wanna end it on the highest note.”

What’s next for Carlos Sainz?

Carlos Sainz still has a year to prove his worth to Tifosi and the world, he is sure to make the best out of it. However, after 2024, his next team is pretty much in doubt as he has multiple seats available for him. Given a driver of his stature, the son of Carlos Sainz Sr. can easily be the right candidate for the Red Bull, Mercedes, or Aston Martin seats.

Sergio Perez’s contract runs out at the end of this season. Therefore, Red Bull Racing might want to bring back the 29-year-old after he left Toro Rosso years back. As a result, he may have to race alongside Max Verstappen in 2025 and play the supporting role.

On the other hand, Sainz might directly involve himself in a swap deal with Mercedes where he takes Hamilton’s seat in Toto Wolff’s team. Apart from these, the Spaniard can also be a very good candidate for Aston Martin if Mercedes finds Fernando Alonso as Hamilton’s replacement.

In that case, Sainz would move to Aston Martin for a year until Audi enters the sport in 2026. Upon Audi’s arrival, they would rebrand Sauber and need someone like Carlos Sainz to keep themselves afloat. Furthermore, Sainz Jr’s father’s connection with the German manufacturer also makes things interesting for a transfer to the Hinwil-based team in the future. All in all, Carlos Sainz’s versatility and adaptability played and will always play a key part in his F1 career.