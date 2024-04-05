Carlos Sainz Misses His Own F1 Rager Ft. Toto Wolff And The Ferrari Team

The crowds roared for Carlos Sainz as, once again, the Spanish driver drank the victor’s champagne. The storylines behind this win are his appendicitis surgery weeks ago, losing his seat to Lewis Hamilton, and now being the only driver with wins in the Max Verstappen reign of terror. Indeed, it was all reason enough to party, but Sainz missed his own.

Choosing to stay back in Australia for another week, Sainz may have missed out on the party of a lifetime. Admitting to SkySports F1, Sainz revealed, “I heard the flight back from Melbourne to Dubai and then Bologna was good fun.”

The guestlist comprised Sainz’s father, his engineers and mechanics, David Coulthard, Toto Wolff, and his best friend Lando Norris, taking over the back of the bar. “So basically, there was everyone except me, celebrating the whole flight for an hour at the back of the bar, and I missed it.”

Sainz’s words have a hint of regret in their voice. It sure did sound like a party one did not want to miss.

Charles Leclerc sits out the Carlos Sainz party

The Australian GP unfolded a triumphant saga for Ferrari, clinching a commanding one-two finish. That should be cause for celebration, too, but Charles Leclerc admits it’s all bittersweet. Sainz surged to victory, edging out his teammate on the track. Yet, amidst the celebration, a pang of disappointment courses through Leclerc as he conceded victory to his teammate.

After Sainz’s triumph, Leclerc fielded inquiries about his emotions following his teammate’s result. Reflecting on the outcome, Leclerc confessed, “I would lie if I said I’m happy about it. But Carlos did a great job with his success, and now it’s up to me to react and hopefully win the next race.”

As the F1 season unfolds, Leclerc would be hungrier than ever for the win. While Sainz revels in the glow of victory, Leclerc remains steadfast in his determination to script his success.