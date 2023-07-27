Carlos Sainz Sets His Priorities Straight While Ferrari Exit Buzz Amplifies

The Ferrari drivers haven’t had the best of times in the past one and a half years. The two have not been able to produce the results that have been expected from the team. This has led to widespread speculation about the future of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on the team. However, Sainz has made a statement regarding all of the rumors of him not being satisfied with Ferrari.

Sainz has had quite a difficult time with Ferrari, especially since he’s been always treated as second to Ferrari’s Golden Boy Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque has usually gotten priority over Sainz in terms of strategy calls. During his stint with Ferrari from 2021, Sainz has only managed to win one race compared to the five won by Leclerc.

The latest disappointment came at the Hungarian GP where Sainz finished P8 despite a strong start to the race. Sainz went ahead and accused the team of ruining his race to compensate for the poor pitstop that destroyed the race.

According to a report by Racingnews365.com, former F1 driver, Ralf Schumacher was of the belief that Carlos Sainz Sr. has lost faith in Ferrari and is already looking for a new alternative for his son. However, Carlos Sainz himself cleared it all up with his latest comments.

No better place than Ferrari

Carlos Sainz made it absolutely clear that his loyalty lies with Ferrari. In an interview with ‘Mundo Deportive’, as per Corriere Dello Sport, Sainz said, “Future? I want to stay at Ferrari, that’s my priority.”

He said that he is completely committed to the team and wants to fight for wins, and even titles with the Maranello outfit. According to Sainz, “There is no better place in Formula 1.” The Spaniard further explained that his goals are completely aligned with that of Ferrari’s therefore there is absolutely no reason why he would want to leave.

The 28-year-old committed that he would do everything he can to stay at Ferrari. However, he also made it clear that he would like to make a decision about his future by the end of this year.

Carlos Sainz is indispensable to Ferrari

Not everyone is convinced that Ferrari is all about Charles Leclerc. The main man behind the operations, Frederic Vasseur has admitted that his entire focus is not on Leclerc.

Vasseur explained that Sainz is very much part of the long-term project at Ferrari. The main aim for the prancing horses is to win the title and Vasseur claims that he would need the contribution of both Sainz and Leclerc to make that possible.