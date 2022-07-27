F1

“Carlos Sainz strikes me as Ferrari’s leader”- Former F1 Champion questions 24-year old Charles Leclerc for making multiple mistakes

"Carlos Sainz strikes me as Ferrari's leader"- Former F1 Champion questions 24-year old Charles Leclerc for making multiple mistakes
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
Highest successful run chase in Test cricket in Sri Lanka: Pakistan highest run chase in Test cricket vs Sri Lanka
Next Article
"I’m not going to give up" - Miesha Tate decides against retiring from the UFC and intends to see a sports psychologist before making a comeback
F1 Latest News
"Carlos Sainz strikes me as Ferrari's leader"- Former F1 Champion questions 24-year old Charles Leclerc for making multiple mistakes
“Carlos Sainz strikes me as Ferrari’s leader”- Former F1 Champion questions 24-year old Charles Leclerc for making multiple mistakes

Charles Leclerc has had a difficult 2022 season up until now, and Damon Hill feels…