Carlos Sainz’s Admission to How He Feels Following Brutal Sacking From Ferrari in Favor of Lewis Hamilton

Carlos Sainz finds himself in a pickle even before the 2024 season gets underway. Just a month ago, he was reportedly discussing a new deal with Ferrari, and now, he finds himself without a seat at the end of the upcoming campaign. After what many consider to be a brutal sacking, Sainz finally opened up to let his fans know that he is fine with the events of these past few weeks.

In an interview (as seen in a video uploaded by Ana on X), Sainz opens up. He urges his fans not to worry about him because he is at ease with what the future has in store. In addition, the Madrid-born driver is adamant that he wants to end his Ferrari stint on a high.

“I’m calm and we’re already working into the future but mostly we have an very important year ahead, it’ll be my last year with the Scuderia and I wanna end it on the highest note.”

Sainz has reason to feel hard done by. While hiring a seven-time world champion driver like Lewis Hamilton cannot be questioned, Sainz was the only non-Red Bull race winner of the 2023 season. In addition, he has played a big role in the constructors’ championship for Ferrari since moving to Maranello in 2021.

Admittedly, Sainz will have to be at his best in 2024. Personally, he will have to prove a point to Ferrari, but he also wants suitors for the 2025 campaign. Hamilton’s move to Ferrari opens up a place at Mercedes, but it’s not clear whether Sainz will be headed to Brackley. If not, where will the Spaniard end up?

Where will Carlos Sainz Jr. end up?

Sainz has driven for multiple teams in the past, including Renault, Toro Rosso, and McLaren. It seemed as though he finally found a home in Maranello, but it wasn’t meant to be. Now, Sainz has to be on the road again, searching for a new team that will help him continue with his F1 dream.

So far, no concrete links have emerged. However, there are rumors that Sauber/Audi wants the Spaniard. Of course, Audi does not come into F1 until 2026. Plus, under the current name (Stake F1), the Hinwil-based team does not look as strong as Sainz would like.

Some rumors also link him to the Mercedes seat, which was quickly dismissed while others were discussing a return to the Red Bull fraternity. Sainz did race under Red Bull colors, but it was for Toro Rosso.

If Sergio Perez does leave at the end of the 2024 season and Daniel Ricciardo is not deemed a strong enough replacement, the Milton-Keynes-based team could turn to Sainz.