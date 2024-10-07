Carlos Sainz’s Father Is Confident About Williams ‘Rising’ F1 Project

After months of deliberation over several opportunities, Carlos Sainz finally signed the Williams’ contract. The three-time Grand Prix winner surprisingly rejected offers from Audi and Alpine. However, it was the Spaniard’s decision at last as revealed by his father Carlos Sainz Sr. The rally racer also believes it’s the correct one as he believes in Williams’ rising F1 project.

“Williams is a project that is going up, at the end of this season it has started to go better and we have to hope, and we are confident, that next year it will continue to go up,” he said as quoted by AutoSprint.

“When we’re beating Ferrari, I think he’d prefer to be here” A bold prediction from Williams’ James Vowles as he discusses the incoming Carlos Sainz and much more on the Beyond The Grid podcast. Click to listen in full! #F1 pic.twitter.com/WMMn8hB3CT — Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2024

However, with the time it took Sainz to make the decision, one can assume it wasn’t easy and his father has confirmed it. Going from Ferrari to Williams is considered a step back in the current scenario in F1. However, there’s a sense of belief in the Grove facility. This is exactly how they managed to complete the biggest scoop in their recent history.

This belief in a brighter future is also backed by their significant investment in the project. Williams spared no expense to make the FW46 a better car. Although, they still need 15 points to get to P7. Regardless, it’s the team Sainz chose over even Audi and his father agrees with the decision.

Even Sainz Sr. did not approve of the Audi project for his son

Sainz Sr. is a rally racer and drives for Audi in several events. He even won the 2024 edition of the grueling Dakar Rally for the German team. Despite his relationship with the team, he did not force his son to consider Audi. He claimed he respected his son’s decision which was to reject Audi (currently Sauber)’s lucrative offer.

He said, “It’s his decision and we have to respect it. It wasn’t an easy decision, nor a clear one. There were three or four options and in the end, it was up to him to decide his future. We had to support him as much as possible and that’s what we did.”

Sainz Jr. was the German outfit’s #1 target. They waited for his decision and it did not go their way. Now, Sauber is one of the only two teams with a vacant seat for 2025. The Hinwill-based outfit wanted someone as talented and experienced as Sainz to lead them into the new regulations. However, it’s back to the drawing board for now.