Carlos Sainz’s Formula 3 Boss Fails to Understand Why the Spaniard Is Underrated

Carlos Sainz has started off his 2024 campaign in style. With one win and three podiums to his name in the opening four rounds of the 2024 F1 world championship, the #55 driver has proven his worth. Despite this, he essentially sits without a drive for 2025. This predicament is inexplicable to his former F3 boss, Trevor Carlin.

Carlin, who is an icon of the junior Formulas, wrote in his column for Motorsport.com, “Why do so many people seem to underrate him [Sainz]? It beats me. When in 2012 he joined us at Carlin as a Formula 3 driver, he was just 17, and he carried on his teenage shoulders the heavy weight of expectation that all Red Bull-backed drivers experience.”

The 61-year-old went on to narrate one of his fondest memories with the Spanish racing ace during his debut season in F3. During the 2012 race in Monza, Sainz seemingly conquered the elements as he romped to his first F3 win during treacherous conditions at a soaking-wet Monza. This marked the now 29-year-old as a special talent in Carlin’s eyes.

Carlin went on to express his opinion about how Sainz was a championship-worthy driver. The former British mechanic highlighted Sainz’s work ethic and diligence as a remarkable quality. “If Carlos is given the right car, he can be Formula 1 world champion. I firmly believe that,” he added.

Sainz is living up to his potential, if his early season form is anything to go by. Last year, he was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a Grand Prix – Singapore GP. This year, too, he was the one to break the Bulls’ winning streak at the Australian GP – making him a strong favorite to land a top race seat in 2025.

Is Carlos Sainz going to Mercedes in 2025?

As things stand, the driver market is very fluid. Fernando Alonso has inserted another round of permutations and combinations after extending his contract with Aston Martin. This essentially eliminates the Silverstone-based team as a potential destination for Sainz next year.

However, he has also been linked with a blockbuster move to Red Bull. Only two factors hinder this reality. Firstly, the Milton-Keynes-based team will be apprehensive about pairing Sainz with Verstappen. Secondly, if Perez’s own early season form continues, then the team would have no reason to sack the #11 driver in the first place.

This has left the likes of Sauber (to become an Audi works team from 2026 onwards) and Williams as possible race seats for the #55 driver in 2025. Though, according to F1 presenter, Lawrence Barretto, Sainz would rather choose Williams over Sauber, if push came to shove.