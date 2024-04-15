mobile app bar

Carlos Sainz’s Formula 3 Boss Fails to Understand Why the Spaniard Is Underrated

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carlos Sainz’s Formula 3 Boss Fails to Understand Why the Spaniard Is Underrated

IMAGO / Michael Potts

Carlos Sainz has started off his 2024 campaign in style. With one win and three podiums to his name in the opening four rounds of the 2024 F1 world championship, the #55 driver has proven his worth. Despite this, he essentially sits without a drive for 2025. This predicament is inexplicable to his former F3 boss, Trevor Carlin.

Carlin, who is an icon of the junior Formulas, wrote in his column for Motorsport.com, “Why do so many people seem to underrate him [Sainz]? It beats me. When in 2012 he joined us at Carlin as a Formula 3 driver, he was just 17, and he carried on his teenage shoulders the heavy weight of expectation that all Red Bull-backed drivers experience.”

The 61-year-old went on to narrate one of his fondest memories with the Spanish racing ace during his debut season in F3. During the 2012 race in Monza, Sainz seemingly conquered the elements as he romped to his first F3 win during treacherous conditions at a soaking-wet Monza. This marked the now 29-year-old as a special talent in Carlin’s eyes.

Carlin went on to express his opinion about how Sainz was a championship-worthy driver. The former British mechanic highlighted Sainz’s work ethic and diligence as a remarkable quality. “If Carlos is given the right car, he can be Formula 1 world champion. I firmly believe that,” he added.

Sainz is living up to his potential, if his early season form is anything to go by. Last year, he was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a Grand Prix – Singapore GP. This year, too, he was the one to break the Bulls’ winning streak at the Australian GP – making him a strong favorite to land a top race seat in 2025.

Is Carlos Sainz going to Mercedes in 2025?

As things stand, the driver market is very fluid. Fernando Alonso has inserted another round of permutations and combinations after extending his contract with Aston Martin. This essentially eliminates the Silverstone-based team as a potential destination for Sainz next year.

However, he has also been linked with a blockbuster move to Red Bull. Only two factors hinder this reality. Firstly, the Milton-Keynes-based team will be apprehensive about pairing Sainz with Verstappen. Secondly, if Perez’s own early season form continues, then the team would have no reason to sack the #11 driver in the first place.

This has left the likes of Sauber (to become an Audi works team from 2026 onwards) and Williams as possible race seats for the #55 driver in 2025. Though, according to F1 presenter, Lawrence Barretto, Sainz would rather choose Williams over Sauber, if push came to shove.

Post Edited By:Tanish Chachra

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these