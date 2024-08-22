Charles Leclerc Can Now Join Lewis Hamilton While Fanboying Over This Billionaire Business Tycoon

Last year, Lewis Hamilton expressed his desire to go for space exploration through Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The seven-time F1 champion revealed his reverence for Musk, his vision, and the intelligence that made him nervous. Hamilton talked about hosting the billionaire for a dinner party but found it difficult to keep up with him in a conversation.

In that conversation, the Briton expressed his desire to head out for space exploration. However, he wasn’t too enthusiastic about being among the earlier batch of people to fly out. But when he would, he wouldn’t just want to go out as a passenger but as the one flying the spacecraft.

Surprisingly, Hamilton isn’t the only one who is in such awe of Musk. His future teammate Charles Leclerc also swoons over the Tesla co-founder.

In a recent episode of F1: Beyond The Grid, host Tom Clarkson asked Leclerc who his first guest would be if he were to start his own podcast. The Monegasque replied, “I’ve had that question not for podcast, but for a dinner. Who would I take for a dinner?”

“Probably Elon Musk. I feel like he’s the kind of guy that had an idea once, that feels completely surreal, but still went and made it happen.”

“I have a lot of respect for Elon for that. I’m the kind of guy that is super creative and that has a lot of ideas. But to go that far in some of the ideas he’s had is hugely impressive,” he added.

With such similar hobbies and passion, it would be safe to assume that Hamilton and Leclerc will get along just fine once the seven-time F1 champion joins the Monegasque at Ferrari in 2025. Apart from their love for music, Elon Musk seems to be just another area of interest for the duo. While Leclerc is raring to collaborate with Hamilton for an album, perhaps they could add Musk to their plans for another passion project.