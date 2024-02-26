Charles Leclerc Ready to Propose Lewis Hamilton Much Awaited Collaboration Amidst Colossal Fan Demand

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are perhaps the biggest music fans among F1 drivers today, with both releasing their own music. Now, they are all set to drive for the same team (Ferrari) from 2025 onwards. Coordination on the track aside, will they collaborate to release an album together? This is the exact question Will Buxton asked Leclerc in a recent interview.

The Monegasque responded, “I’m not sure, to be honest. I don’t know, I haven’t spoken about music too much with Lewis yet. We discussed about it last year and he was telling me that he loves music. I’ll speak with him from next year onwards about a potential collaboration.”

Hamilton caught fans by surprise when he featured on Christian Aguilera’s 2018 song Pipe. While the Briton tried his best to hide his identity with the pseudonym XNDA, fans were quick to recognize his voice. Hamilton only confirmed his identity 2 years later, citing his insecurities to be the reason behind the pseudonym. Sadly, the F1 ace has not released any work since then. This is despite him being a regular in popular artists’ studios.

Leclerc, on the other hand, started his music career with a piano instrumental single, AUS23 (1:1) in 2023. He followed it up with two more singles in the same year, MIA23 (1:2) and MON23 (1:3). Leclerc’s latest release, an album, called DREAMERS released earlier this month. DREAMERS, an EP, is a collaboration with master French pianist, Sofiane Pamart.

Leclerc also released a video capturing the making of the album with Pamart on his official YouTube channel. In the vlog, the 26-year-old admitted his limited skills with the piano restricted him from putting out the creativity that his mind churns out. That is where Pamart’s expertise came in handy in curating the album.

Can Charles Leclerc bring Lewis Hamilton back to the microphone?

Leclerc’s eagerness to put out work suggests that he is only getting started in the world of music. Hopefully for fans, when he partners up with Hamilton at Ferrari next year, he can transfer that excitement as well. That is because fans would give anything to see him play the piano while XNDA the R&B artist throws some bars.

But the real question remains- does Hamilton have time for a musical collab? The 7-time F1 champion has moved on to Hollywood with a couple of producing gigs. He released a Netflix documentary, The Game Changers, that promoted plant-based diets in 2018.

Hamilton’s unreleased works include an Apple series that documents his own journey in F1. The other is the much-awaited F1-themed, untitled movie, featuring Brad Pitt. The movie, directed Joseph Kosinski (director of Top Gun) began filming in 2023 before a brief pause because of the SAG strike. Kosinski will resume shooting in 2024 as the strike is now called off.

Lewis Hamilton has also set up a production house called Dawn Apollo Films and the heavy investment suggests he is in no mood to stop.