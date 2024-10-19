mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc Fancies Ferrari’s Win Chances Amidst the Chaos That Can Be Ensued by Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Charles Leclerc (MCO), Scuderia Ferrari HP

19.10.2024, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, FORMULA 1 PIRELLI UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2024 ,im Bild Charles Leclerc (MCO), Scuderia Ferrari HP
Credits: IMAGO / DeFodi

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris entered the US Grand Prix as the main protagonists: Verstappen, the dominant champion driving a less competitive car, and Norris, the determined challenger eager to close the gap.

However, the entire focus cannot be put on these two, especially if there is an incident between them at the front of the grid, which is a possibility. In that case, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc would love to swoop in and get a win for the Maranello-based squad.

On Friday, Leclerc finished P3 in Sprint Qualifying, which put him in a good spot to challenge for the podium in the weekend’s first race. But the Monegasque also hinted at getting in the mix for the Grand Prix win.

In an interview with Bein Sports, Leclerc said, “At the end of the day, it is going to be a tight battle until the end. I hope we can join that battle if they can do a bit of mess in the front.” 

Leclerc let out a smile as soon as he said that because he too knows that Ferrari doesn’t have the pace to compete for wins at the front. “We cannot really quite rely on our pace,” he added.

The Grand Prix Qualifying takes place on Saturday afternoon and the race on Sunday, and how Leclerc fares in those remains to be seen. However, his P3 start in the Sprint did not bear much fruit, which suggested that he was right about his main pace prediction.

Leclerc’s disappointing US Grand Prix Sprint

Leclerc, despite starting from P3, got jumped by Norris at the start of the race and soon, it was his teammate Carlos Sainz, who was all over him.

Leclerc struggled to find the optimal pace to fend off Sainz, ultimately allowing the Spaniard to overtake him. However, toward the end of the race, while in P4 and pursuing Norris, he made a mistake—seemingly prompted by Norris moving under braking.

As a result, Leclerc finished P4, capping off a rather disappointing Sprint for him. He would now be looking to make amends in the qualifying session later on Saturday.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these