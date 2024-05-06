“Don’t Be Throwing Ducks…”: Tyreek Hill Sends Miami GP Sideline Plea To Mahomes After Viral Throw

The recent Miami Grand Prix saw a lot of popular players and celebrities in attendance and one of them was Patrick Mahomes. After a hard season and a successful Super Bowl campaign, the star QB was attending the GP with his wife. While soaking in the sun and enjoying himself, Mahomes also took the opportunity to show off his skills with the old pig skin. In a video that is now going viral, the 28-year-old showcased why he is one of the best QBs of this generation. Moreover, the clip even got a comment from his former teammate, Tyreek Hill.

With Mahomes and Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce buying stakes in the Alpine F1 team, the star quarterback was in Miami to cheer them on. Yet, the 28-year-old could not escape his star status for long, and on popular demand threw a long pass into the Alpine stand.

Surprisingly, Tyreek Hill wasn’t at all impressed with the throw, and he even took to social media to mock the QB. Mahomes’ former target called the throw a ‘duck,’ which usually refers to a weak or off-target pass that might end up getting intercepted. On top of it, he even asked the 28-year-old not to throw such weak passes when he is playing in Miami.

Meanwhile, Mahomes and his wife weren’t the only celebrities enjoying themselves at the Miami Grand Prix. The infamous race had a lot of stars in attendance.

Celebrities that graced the 2024 Miami GP

A Grand Prix is a display of some of the best racing talent in the world. Hence, it is quite natural for celebrities to grace such an incredible event. Well, Athlon Sports claims that apart from the Mahomes, NBA stars Klya Thompson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Jimmy Butler were present at the race. Furthermore, NFL GOAT Tom Brady was also present in Miami to see the action unfold.

Apart from the sporting legends, the Miami Grand Prix also saw Donald Trump, Jake Paul, and Kendall Jenner in attendance. On top of it, musicians including Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Zayn Malik, and Will I Am were also spotted at the event. All in all, the Grand Prix did get a very interesting group of people together. Yet, the banter between Hill and Mahomes has remained the highlight for football fans.