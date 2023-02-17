Charles Leclerc Hints at Taking Up MotoGP Career But Also Has His Heart Set on Following Carlos Sainz’s Dad’s Career

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco is interviewed after he takes the second place during qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

During his Formula 2 title-winning campaign, Charles Leclerc emerged as the future world champion. His exploits in the junior series earned him a move to Sauber, and a year later, he got promoted to Ferrari by replacing Kimi Raikkonen.

The Monegasque race driver was the first driver from the Ferrari academy to race for the main team since the institute’s inception. So, it was a big deal for someone coming up from the ranks at Maranello and being the main superstar.

Therefore, it allowed several young drivers to dream and achieve their F1 goals. Though Leclerc loves F1, he has aspirations for other motorsports series too. However, he currently can’t pursue them.

Charles Leclerc reveals his MotoGP and Rally racing dream

The Ferrari superstar’s biography by the name of Le Prodige. In that, he reveals one day, he would love to try out a career in MotoGP. But also adds that if Ferrari someday allows him, he would love to try Rally racing.

But he doesn’t think Ferrari would ever allow him to seek a career in that line of motor-racing, and as of now, would be only restricted to F1 driving.

Charles said he would love to try MotoGP but he doesn‘t know if Ferrari would allow him. But if he had to choose, he would like to try a Rallye car one day. #leprodige — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) February 17, 2023

His teammate Carlos Sainz’s father, Carlos Sainz Senior, had a terrific career in rally racing and, at times, still goes for some prestigious tournaments, like recently the Dakar Series in Saudi Arabia.

The Spaniard is a two-time world rally racing champion and has inspired several drivers from his country, including Fernando Alonso, to take motorsports as a career.

It’s unknown, but Sainz could recently influence Leclerc to even think about a career in rally racing. Nevertheless, Leclerc taking rally driving could add much-needed popularity to the sport.

F1 drivers looking towards rally racing now

With the race of champions adopting the nature of rally racing with its latest editions happening on snow, the participating F1 drivers are at the losing edge against rally drivers in that competition.

The recent victims have been Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas in the race of champions 2023. Vettel even claimed that this racing form should get more fan notice as its popularity is limited to Nordic countries.

When asked if he would take up rally driving by coming out of retirement, would he do it? The German race driver replied if it itches, then he could pursue it. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso is also mulling over giving another shot at Dakar Rally.

