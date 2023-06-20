Charles Leclerc Invites His “Little Neighbors” to Check Out His $10,000 Racing Set-up

Charles Leclerc is not only famous for his exploits on the F1 track but also for his streaming. Fans closely track Leclerc when he streams his simulator racing and the 25-year-old seems to enjoy the same as well.

With some time on his hand, the Monegasque recently chose to share his passion with some of his “little neighbors“. Leclerc chose to do so while streaming his most recent simulator racing session with George Russell and Lando Norris.

Since the Ferrari racer usually streams his simulator racing with his driver friends, these are usually a fan favorite. Fans love to see the friendly banter between the drivers, who also happen to be great rivals on the race track.

Charles Leclerc invited his “little” fans to try out his simulator

In a video put up by Tati, Charles Leclerc explains how he invited some of his neighbors to his place to try out his $10,000 racing simulator. Speaking of the same, the 25-year-old said, “There were two children that are living in the same building as me. They are great fans and they wanted to come and try the simulator. So I invited them“.

After stating the same, the Monegasque added that they also had a little brother who did not come as he fell asleep. Leclerc ended his remarks by stating that he’ll invite the kid at another time as he “felt bad for him“.

As Leclerc made another beautiful gesture, several fans once again appreciated him. Some fans called him a “wonderful person,” while some others such as Shami referred to Leclerc’s gesture as “sweet“.

Leclerc has an expensive simulator racing set-up

According to the South China Morning Post, Charles Leclerc has an expensive simulator racing set-up at his home. The report states that the 25-year-old has an entire room filled with some of the most high end equipment that he uses for the sole purpose of simulator racing.

It is believed that the 25-year-old owns two steering wheels that cost a whopping $1700 and $450 respectively. Moreover, he is also believed to own brake pedals that cost $400 and a shifter that is worth $260.

And Leclerc‘s expensive set-up just does not end there. The report adds that he also owns a $1000 Samsung ultra-wide monitors that he uses to stream his simulator racing.

With the next F1 race in Austria set to take place from June 30 to July 2, Leclerc can enjoy his time playing on the simulator for another two weeks before he returns to racing for Ferrari.