“Charles Leclerc Not On The Same Level As Max Verstappen” – Former 7-time GP Winner Claims Red Bull Driver Mentally Prepared For 3rd Championship Win

Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 driver Max Verstappen raises the first place trophy after winning the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Oct. 22, 2022. Aem F1 Day 4 6

Max Verstappen was absolutely untouchable last season with 15 wins, clinching his 2nd F1 Championship. And Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Verstappen might continue with the same form in 2023 as well.

Verstappen suffered a poor start to last season. But the Dutchman picked up steam as the season continued, with an impeccable and spotless performance.

Montoya feels it’s likely that Max will continue with the same mentality going into his 9th season. And it’s looking highly unlikely that the Dutchman will be dethroned as F1’s champion.

Max Verstappen triumphed despite early struggles

JP Montoya feels Max Verstappen is looking more confident now than at the start of 2022. In 2021, the Dutchman pipped Lewis Hamilton in a controversial season finale’s last lap to win his first title.

But in 2022, Verstappen overcame a 46-point deficit to Charles Leclerc. He would go on to win the title with 15 race wins and 5 races to spare.

Montoya feels, “I think Max is in a very good situation mentally. He knows he can beat anyone. If you also have a car with which you can win, then it looks favourable for you.”

Max Verstappen broke the record for the most points scored in a single season with 454 points in 2022 👊 Here’s how it compares to his other campaigns 👀#F1 @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/cAW1XVKKBZ — Formula 1 (@F1) January 5, 2023

With Sergio Perez driving the other Red Bull, Verstappen had a tough opponent claims the 7-time GP winner. But Max had to work harder to produce his unbeatable performances.

Montoya reflects, “Last year Max had to step it up a notch because the car initially didn’t suit him very well. But if you look at how Checo did at the start of the season, Max has made a huge step during the year.”

Leclerc is no match for Verstappen yet

In 2023, fans expect Ferrari to step up with a title-winning plan under the leadership of Fred Vassuer. And that Charles Leclerc can end the team 16 year long wait by beating Max Verstappen for the Driver’s Championship.

But Montoya feels Leclerc won’t have it so easy. And the Colombian feels Verstappen is a different league altogether. “I don’t think Charles is on the same level,” he says.

He said, “I think Charles is a very good driver, but Max has more experience. Max has also won more races and has already won a few championships. So there is much less pressure on it.

He adds, “That makes it a lot easier for Max to become world champion than for Charles, who is still going for his first title.”

Red Bull will be operating with a reduced Wind tunnel testing time. So the team might not be able to produce a competitive car for Verstappen. And if that’s the case, 2023 might be Ferrari’s best chance to steal the title from Max and co.

