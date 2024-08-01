Charles Leclerc Picks F1 Rival as the First Brand Ambassador of His Ice Cream Label ‘Lec’

After launching his ice cream brand, ‘Lec’, a few months ago, Charles Leclerc has now picked his first brand ambassador. His brand ambassador is none other than F1 rival Alex Albon.

Leclerc called Albon the “first ambassador of ‘Lec‘” after the Thai driver put up a post on Instagram, where he can be seen enjoying some chocolate ice cream from the Monegasque driver’s brand. One photo that Albon uploaded was of an ice cream tub that revealed the name of the brand.

Meanwhile, the second photo that Albon uploaded was of him and his girlfriend Lily Muni He enjoying the ‘Lec’ chocolate ice cream. However, those were not the only pictures the Williams driver included in his most recent post.

The other photos in Albon’s post included pictures that he took in the past two weeks during the doubleheader in Hungary and Belgium. Since Leclerc took notice of Albon’s post, he unofficially named the Thai driver as the brand ambassador of ‘Lec’.

Details of Leclerc’s ‘Lec’ ice cream brand

Leclerc launched ‘Lec’ in April of this year by selling his products to various Italian supermarkets. The Monegasque driver launched five different flavors for his brand.

They include peanut caramel tango, swirly pistachi-oh!, chocolate crunch, vanillove, and salty carammmel. The 26-year-old has set the price for one ice cream tub at 4.99 euros ($5.36).

What is likely to encourage more customers to buy an ice cream tub from ‘Lec’ is that each tub only has 370 kcal. Leclerc has ensured to keep the calorie count low for his ice cream tubs because as a professional athlete, he believes he must encourage his fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle.