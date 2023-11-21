Charles Leclerc Shares His Honest Opinion on Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Movie: “It’s Crazy!”

The expectations surrounding Lewis Hamilton’s upcoming movie on F1 are sky-high. From fans and experts to fellow drivers, everyone are enthusiastic for the movie that has Brad Pitt in a lead role. Now, Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has shared his thoughts on the movie as well.

Speaking of it, the Monegasque said during an interview back in Las Vegas, “It’s going to be incredible. Brad is an incredible actor. Lewis is obviously an incredible driver, and knows the sport by heart, which is needed I think in such a movie that goes so deep into our sport.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LH44_insights/status/1726643088742084771?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With this, Charles Leclerc added, “It’s crazy,” before going on to emphasize the “incredible” set-up that was used to shoot the movie. Admittedly, the movie is set to be one of a kind.

Unlike Netflix’s Drive to Survive or any other docu-series that focuses only on a particular driver or timespan, this movie will have its own unique story to tell. Therefore, the hype surrounding it has skyrocketed.

Shooting of the F1 movie will go ahead despite facing multiple blockades

The shooting of the movie started off on a brilliant note as the F1 management allowed the crew to have a separate garage in a real Grand Prix set-up in Silverstone and Hungaroring. However, the film faced multiple blockades soon after.

At first, there were talks about the movie getting hit due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood. This was followed by the change in sponsorships of the movie recently. Therefore, it means that the footage that was shot would no longer be useful. Hence, there is a need for the reshoot of the footage.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1677362029168820224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And subsequently, the cost of production is also expected to go high. Despite this, a recent report came out on ET online that said that the movie will be on its course to come out in the summer of 2025. Nevertheless, Lewis Hamilton is indeed very optimistic and hopeful about the movie as this is his first getaway to Hollywood as a big shot.