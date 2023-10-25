Charles Leclerc Takes a Big Step In His Career, But Not in F1

When the world suffered from the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people took up hobbies to spend their time better and keep their mental health in check. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took the same path and took up piano to escape reality. Last year, Leclerc took his artistic abilities to the next level by venturing into the world of voice acting as he did the voiceover in ‘Lightyear’ in the Italian version of the animated film.

Advertisement

Two years before that, he also featured in the remake of the 1976 film, ‘C’etait un Rendezvous,’ where he raced the Ferrari SF90 Stradale through the streets of Monaco. Given the Monegasque’s artistic abilities, a report from Variety.com breaks the news of WME (William Morris Endeavor) signing the 26-year-old to represent him in his entertainment and commercial ventures.

Charles Leclerc making big leaps in the entertainment industry

Leclerc’s first big break in the entertainment industry came from his appearance in Netflix’s Drive to Survive when he was still a Sauber driver. Once he turned 20, the Monegasque burst onto the scene as he signed for Ferrari and achieved his dream of racing for the Prancing Horse. Five years since the signing, Leclerc is still with Ferrari, hoping to bring the glory days back to the Maranello camp.

Advertisement

Following the latest episodes of DTS, where Leclerc found himself on the losing side of a championship battle against Max Verstappen, the 26-year-old makes big leaps in entertainment history. Per the latest report from Variety.com, WME has brought Leclerc on board to represent him in his entertainment and commercial ventures, given his incredible marketability, especially with the Italian crowd.

F1 has been hard at work to increase its popularity and further boost its market sales. To achieve the same, the authorities teamed up with Netflix to live stream a special event where they would team up with F1 drivers and golf pros for an 8-hole golf match. The event will be streamed live on Netflix on the 14th of November, ahead of the first-ever Las Vegas GP.

Leclerc’s roots extend beyond the realm of F1

Standing as one of the most marketable drivers on the grid, there is hardly any shortage for Leclerc when it comes to advertising for a brand or becoming their ambassador. The Monegasque is famous for being the brand ambassador for luxury watchmaker Richard Mille while also serving the role for Giorgio Armani’s ‘Made to Measure’ campaign.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FanaticsFerrari/status/1582099253434150917?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Furthermore, the 26-year-old has various other recognitions, which include the Monaco Medal of Honor. Leclerc is also an Ambassador of the Princess Charlene of the Monaco Foundation and is a staunch supporter of the Red Cross of Monaco as well as Italy.