Charles Leclerc Urges The FIA To Take Stricter Actions Following Incidents Like Turn 1 at The Las Vegas GP

The Las Vegas GP was shrouded in controversy just moments after the race kicked off, as Max Verstappen seemed to push Charles Leclerc off while trying to attack down the inside at Turn 1. While Verstappen did receive a penalty for the same, as per a recent report by Crash, Leclerc believes that the FIA should do a better job handling such situations.

Advertisement

Leclerc said, “I just think in those kind of situations it would be better for the FIA to ask to give the place back. Because I think there’s quite a bit of an advantage to take care of tires when you have free air. But it’s the way it is.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mercsogyny/status/1726121970880672070?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



Charles Leclerc started from pole with Verstappen behind him. When the lights went out, both of them got a similar start, but with Verstappen having the inside line, he put his Red Bull at the apex.

However, with absolutely no grip, the Dutchman failed to slow down his car and in the process pushed Leclerc, who was on the outside, out of the track. Verstappen then went on to keep P1 while Leclerc complained over his radio that he should be given the position back because the overtake was done outside the track.

Charles Leclerc wanted a tougher penalty for Max Verstappen

The FIA did decide that Verstappen was in the wrong and punished him with a 5-second time penalty. However, in the grand scheme of things, it didn’t affect the Red Bull driver much as he was already pulling out in front aided by the clear air in front of him.

Verstappen then stopped and served his penalty. But, he managed to make his way through the field and take the lead again. The Dutchman went on to register his 53rd win, equaling the record of Sebastian Vettel.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1trollofficial/status/1726143104581804210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



Verstappen was also involved in another incident, this time with George Russell, with the Mercedes driver closing the door on him on the inside. This led to a collision but both the drivers could continue. The Briton received a five second penalty too, for the same.

After the race, Leclerc said, “Obviously it was over the limit. And I think the five-second penalty is deserved.” However, it is quite evident that the Monegasque wanted a much stricter penalty for Verstappen, something that could have actually made a difference in the race.