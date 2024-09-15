mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc’s Baku Pole Record Has a Big Blot Which Needs Correction During the Race

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Charles Leclerc's Baku Pole Record Has a Big Blot Which Needs to Be Corrected During the Race

Credits: IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Charles Leclerc made major headlines in Baku on Saturday by securing the pole position for Sunday’s race. The Monegasque sealed his fourth consecutive pole in the Azerbaijan GP, creating a unique record. However, the achievement also comes with a blemish — the fact that the Monegasque has never been able to convert a pole in Baku into a win.

Per F1 analyst, Daniel Valente, several drivers have secured four or more consecutive pole positions at a single track, and they have all gone on to win at least one of the races:

Max Verstappen – Austria, Abu Dhabi (4)

Lewis Hamilton – Britain, Italy, Malaysia (4); Australia (6)

Michael Schumacher – Malaysia (4); Japan, Spain (5)

Ayrton Senna – Brazil, Monaco, Italy, Australia, Belgium (4); San Marino (7)

Jim Clark – France, Britain (4)

Stirling Moss – Britain (4)

Juan Manuel Fangio – Monaco (4)

Meanwhile, Leclerc didn’t have the car performance or reliability at each of the three races in Baku (2021, 2022, and 2023), when he took pole. The Monegasque driver can finally end the infamous drought by winning this year’s race. Notably, the #16 driver has increased chances of winning on Sunday, given Ferrari’s pace and the specifics of the starting grid.

Ferrari could well be the favorite to win in Azerbaijan

With the Azerbaijan GP being a street circuit race, the track presents a unique set of challenges. The slightest of hindrances can have a snowball effect, causing the race to delve into chaos, making it one of the most unpredictable races of the year.

However, Leclerc has been a strong runner in Baku, almost always finishing in the top five. Ferrari‘s race pace has often been a problem in the past, but things are much different in 2024.

Additionally, a lack of McLaren challenge at the front of the grid could also work in favor of the Italian team. With only Oscar Piastri splitting the Ferrari drivers in the front, the two teammates can work together to put pressure on the Aussie driver and work towards guaranteeing Ferrari, and perhaps Leclerc, the race win.

