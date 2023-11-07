Christian Horner’s $3 Million Adrian Newey Designed Road Car Gets Delivered After It Got Max Verstappen in Trouble

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner finally got the much-talked-about and hyped $3 million Aston Martin Valkyrie. This is the same hypercar that got Max Verstappen in trouble during the summer break, earlier this season.

This fine machine is designed by none other than Adrian Newey, Red Bull’s mastermind. Because of Newey’s reputation, there is a lot of hype surrounding the Valkyrie. Apart from its projected debut in Le Mans in 2025, this hypercar is also a dream for most automotive enthusiasts.

Valkyrie has a naturally aspirated 6.5l V12 engine that pumps out 1,160 horsepower. It has a seven-speed Ricardo transmission single-clutch automated manual and is a fully hybrid sports car. This car was designed for being optimal on the track. However, people can also enjoy driving it on public roads.

This hybrid car was built by Aston Martin in association with Red Bull. Newey, F1’s most successful designer was the brains behind the car’s design. He, along with Red Bull and Aston Martin’s engineer, designed this car.

How did Valkyrie get Max Verstappen into controversy?

Max Verstappen landed himself in hot waters after the police caught him speeding on the highway. This took place during the summer break, just days before the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen was driving at 74 miles per hour in a zone with a 55 mph speed limit on the French A8 motorway. This was between Marseille and Nice and his suspected destination was believed to be Monaco.

France is one of the strictest country when it comes to over-speeding rules, However, no official statement was made on this by the French authorities.

Notably, there was another controversy surrounding the Valkyrie where two ex-dealers filed a $170 million lawsuit against Aston Martin. They said that the British team owed them money for part-funding the development of the Valkyrie.

Apart from this, Lawrence Stroll, the chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda also called its partner Nebula project bankrupt to avoid giving them $190 million. Nevertheless, the car still made it and is all set to debut in Le Mans in 2025.