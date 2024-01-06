Christian Horner’s Wife Geri Halliwell Reacts as Royal Service Launches $980 Worth Collectibles to Honor Spice Girls Legacy

In the 1990s, the Spice Girls – an English girl group, took the world of music by storm. Propelled by the charms of Ginger Spice, or Geri Halliwell as F1 insiders know her, the iconic group sold over 105 million copies worldwide. Now, the Royal Mail has decided to pay homage to the Brit-Pop band by releasing an exclusive stamp collection to honor them.

Halliwell, who is married to Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, used her official Instagram account to react to this news. While expressing his delight at the gesture, she also gave a nod to her fellow Spice Girls. She wrote,

“Wow ! What an honour royalmailofficial, with some of the most iconic music legends.”

The Royal Mail’s website has listed the Spice Girls’ collection under their Special Stamp Issues section. Fans of F1 and the iconic British group can get their hands on 31 specially curated stamp collections for a total of $980.

Halliwell’s happiness upon hearing the news is understandable. Having the national postal and courier service honor one is no mean feat. What’s more, with this, Halliwell joins the likes of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen and The Rolling Stones who have all had special edition stamps been released in their honor.

Geri Halliwell cherishes this personal milestone more than being honored by the British Royal Mail

Putting things into context, in the past, Halliwell has revealed that no matter what accolades she receives and garners, there will always be one personal milestone of hers that she will always cherish above everything else – being a mother.

When Halliwell made that confession, she was talking about it in the context of being a chart-topper. However, the same still holds true after this latest felicitation she received from one of the most iconic British institutions.

The Independent had quoted her back in October last year as saying, “I’d say a baby is better than a No 1 record. That’s the truth.”

She went on to explain that while she keeps her ambitions in check, she is very grateful to be in a loving relationship and have “beautiful children”.

Halliwell and Horner are parents to Olivia, 1o, Bluebell, 17 and Monty, 6. Even during some bespoke scenes screened through the critically acclaimed Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive‘, we’ve seen glimpses of Horner and Halliwell’s personal life, and they do seem to be one big happy family.