Cold Shoulder Instead of Cheers: Carlos Sainz Once Again Stranded By Ferrari As Heartbreaking Clip Goes Viral

Carlos Sainz was a standout performer in the first Grand Prix of the 2024 season with a podium finish in Bahrain. The Ferrari driver started the race in P4 and put in an impressive drive to secure P3. Registering a podium in the first race of the season was a huge deal for the Spaniard. However, footage uploaded on X by user ‘lexi,’ shows a blemish in his triumph.

As Sainz took off his helmet to go celebrate with his team, there was no sign of them, leaving him feeling stranded. He looked left and right to try and find his teammates but couldn’t spot them. Sainz looked extremely disheartened, but not for long. His father quickly came to his aid, alongside two Ferrari mechanics rallying to congratulate him.

Now, some fans on Twitter are citing that the viral footage is not showing the few Ferrari crew present over there. Nonetheless, fans continue to speculate on Sainz’s team members not being present.

Another redeeming factor for Sainz was finishing less than three seconds behind P2 finisher Sergio Perez. Sainz kept Perez in his sights almost throughout the race, garnering extra praise. The performance bodes well for the 29-year-old, who stood as the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023.

Away from this, Sainz has been consistent in his performances, fetching regular points for Ferrari. Despite the same, the Italian team chose to put their faith in Hamilton rather than continuing with Sainz.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Sainz experienced a lack of support from his teammates. After a botched mid-race strategy at the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix, Ferrari saw its hopes of a race win dwindle. They even lost the fastest lap time, as Red Bull won everything.

Despite it all, Sainz was able to secure an impressive P3. However, as the Spaniard stood on the podium, half of his team wasn’t there to celebrate, as they were disappointed with the overall result.

Fans react to Ferrari leaving Carlos Sainz all alone

With Ferrari once again seemingly deserting Sainz, fans stormed to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), to show support to the Spanish driver.

While Sainz may not receive the support he deserves, he needs to keep his focus on the bigger picture. Currently out of a driving seat for 2025, the current season is his only chance to secure a seat. Should he be able to keep up his performances, there is little doubt that he will spend next year on the sidelines.