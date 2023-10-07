Cushioned With $100,000,000 Childhood Thanks to Billionaire Dad, Lance Stroll Remains ‘Disinterested Son’ to Ambitious Lawrence Stroll

There has been a lot of scrutiny around the future of Lance Stroll as many believe that racing does not interest him. As a result, there is immense speculation that Lance’s father, Lawrence Stroll, could sell his Aston Martin team to a newly founded Saudi Arabia state fund for a whopping amount of $848,120,000, as per f1-insider.com. Aston Martin’s insiders have now also backed the same theory as per the report. According to Business F1, Lawrence invested a staggering $100,000,000 to convince Lance to pursue a racing career.

However, the 24-year-old has failed to deliver. The Canadian is currently tenth in the championship and has just scored 47 points.

In stark contrast, his Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso has scored 174 points and is currently fourth in the championship. Despite there being such a massive difference between the two, Stroll is unlikely to face the sack because his father owns the Aston Martin F1 team.

Lance Stroll never wanted to be a racing driver

According to f1-insider.com, Lance Stroll never wanted to be a racing driver. It was his father, Lawrence Stroll, who pushed him to pursue a dream in F1. Jacques Villeneuve, who was a long-time neighbor of Lance’s, told f1-insider.com about how much effort Lawrence put in to ensure that his son pursued racing.

“Lawrence built his son his own karting track, which was only a 15-minute walk from the house. Nevertheless, Lance traveled the distance by helicopter every day,” explained the 1997 F1 champion. On similar lines, another inside explained how the 24-year-old Canadian was completely disinterested in racing.

“Father and son once came to our factory to look at it. I have never seen such an interested father and such a disinterested son,” said the insider. Since Stroll Jr. is presumably not interested in racing, there are rumors that Yuki Tsunoda could replace him at Aston Martin.

Will Tsunoda replace Stroll at Aston Martin?

As per the same report issued by f1-insider.com, Yuki Tsunoda is the favorite to replace Lance Stroll in the future at Aston Martin, who are all set to partner with Honda in 2026. However, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has rubbished such rumors.

While speaking to f1-insider.com, the Austrian said, “Tsunoda is under contract with us. If Aston Martin were interested in him next year, they would have to come to an agreement with us first“.

As for Stroll, several experts such as David Croft have stated that the Canadian would be far happier if he did something else other than racing. The British expert believes that since Stroll was a fantastic tennis player back in the day, the 24-year-old would rather compete in this sport.

“He was a great tennis talent. One of the best talents in Canada at the time. I think he would much rather go doing something else that brings him much more joy and pleasure. Sometimes I look at him and think, ‘You’d much rather do something else, wouldn’t you‘,” explained Croft. While Stroll has dismissed such rumors, it has not stopped people from speculating over his future.

When asked about the same, the Aston Martin driver acknowledged that while tennis did interest him when he was younger, he believes that Croft has yet made some “odd” claims about his F1 career. The driver from Montreal has no idea how Croft came up with this opinion about him.