Damon Hill Issues 2-Word Praise for Max Verstappen Day After ‘Driving With Fists’ Jibe

Max Verstappen is a driver who can turn even his harshest critics into his fans. Last year, even though the Dutchman was attracting criticism — from the likes of Damon Hill — for his aggressive racing style against title rival Lando Norris, he impressed everyone to retain his championship in a sub-par Red Bull car. At the 2025 season opener in Australia as well, Verstappen showed his class once again by pulling off a stunning result.

While he couldn’t win the race ahead of Norris, the #1 driver did more than enough to prove why excels at racing in the rain. As the rain intensified around lap 45 at Albert Park, most drivers began to struggle in the wet — including Oscar Piastri who had a spin — and immediately decided to pit for new tires.

But Verstappen was not one of them. Since most of the teams had predicted that it would not rain for more than a lap or two, Verstappen decided to stay out on dry tires, hoping that he could gain track position by braving it out.

The 27-year-old almost did so as he got the lead after the two McLaren drivers pitted, but with the rain not relenting, he had no choice but to pit a lap later. However, that one brilliant lap of control by Verstappen on dry tires made even Hill sing his praises.

“Quite compelling,” the 1996 F1 champion wrote in reply to a fan’s post, who believes Verstappen had “incredible” car control in the wet despite being on dry tires. While Verstappen definitely deserved praise for his driving, the fact that it was Hill — who praised him — surprised many and seems to suggest that the Red Bull driver showed some top-drawer skills.

Even Damon Hill cannot help but praise Max Verstappen for his impeccable driving in Australia pic.twitter.com/21lGZAJiN2 — Business F1 (@BusinessF158116) March 20, 2025

After all, it was just a couple of days ago when Hill took an indirect jibe at Verstappen again while reacting to his comparison with three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda. “Lauda drove with his mind, not his fists,” Hill commented on a post where Alain Prost praised Verstappen.

Damon Hill brings up Max Verstappen’s aggressive driving style with his latest indirect jibe pic.twitter.com/xY1KMEGmuT — Motorsport Fan (@F1IndyWEC) March 18, 2025

Hill’s latest remarks seem to suggest that he has nothing personal against Verstappen and will analyze the Dutchman’s performances without any bias.

How did Hill and Verstappen’s war of words begin?

It all began last year between them when Hill slammed Verstappen for his aggressive driving style while battling Lando Norris at the Mexico City GP.

“He (Verstappen) let himself down,” Hill said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast last year after he believed Verstappen crossed a line by pushing Norris off the track. “I don’t think that was something to be proud of”.

But Verstappen was going to have none of it. The Dutchman responded by explaining how he is a multi-time world champion and knows what he is doing by now.

“I don’t listen to those individuals. I just do my thing,” the Red Bull driver replied. “I am a three-time world champion. I think I know what I am doing”. Verstappen added in another interview that he simply believes he is criticized far more than his rivals because he is not British and that there is a British bias in the media.

Shortly after the Dutchman made these remarks, Sky Sports let go of several experts, including Hill, who was one of the most vocal critics of the 27-year-old. Many fans believed that Sky Sports took this step as they did not want to come across as being biased.