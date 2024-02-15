Daniel Ricciardo Caught in Awkward Situation, Being Forced To Apologise to Charles Leclerc for Broken Loyalties

Charles Leclerc elevated his love of music to a new level last year, a hobby he has relished since childhood. During the four-week break between the Australian GP and the Azerbaijan GP in April 2023, Leclerc released a single for his fans. The album was titled ‘AUS23 (1:1)’. The recording featured 4 minutes of piano and was later found ranking in the top 10 songs worldwide within 24 hours of release. Even after the immense success of the song, the Monegasque’s recording failed to impress Daniel Ricciardo, as the 34-year-old had not heard the song.

Recently, when the host of the Red Flags podcast asked Ricciardo if he had heard Leclerc’s song, the Honey Badger responded in a way that made him apologize to Leclerc. At the beginning, Ricciardo clarified that the song is mostly about the piano and not the vocals. He then subsequently claimed that the song was “good.”

However, he looked a little perplexed after saying this. Nevertheless, as the video progressed he acknowledged that he had no idea what the song was about. Certainly, this action led the #3 driver to apologize to the Monegasque as Ricciardo said, ” I haven’t heard. Sorry, Charles.”

Although, while wrapping up Ricciardo, did acknowledge that he had seen some snips of Leclerc’s song on Instagram.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Daniel Ricciardo has reacted to a colleague’s musical tastes. The Australian has previously also commented on one of the leading Formula 1 drivers’ musical endeavors.

When Daniel Riccardo reacted to Lewis Hamilton’s song

When Christian Aguilera released the song “Pipe” in 2018, everyone became curious about the identity of the mysterious rapper XNDA. However, two years later, in 2020 Hamilton acknowledged that he was the person behind the alias XNDA. Subsequently, the Briton also shared his intense love of singing at that moment.

Additionally, he disclosed that for the previous ten years, he has been writing and producing songs. As days passed many others got to know about Hamilton’s interest in singing, including Daniel Ricciardo. After learning about it the Honey Badger was intrigued and desired to hear Hamilton’s song.

As seen in the video Ricciardo’s reaction after hearing the rap, mirrored that of millions of fans. The Australian was at a loss for words and could only comment, “Well done.” However, following Hamilton’s musical endeavors, news emerged in April of this year that Charles Leclerc also had a similar interest in music.

Considering that fans have been requesting the two talented stars to work together. Speaking about this, Leclerc stated that he was aware of the circulating comments and that he would be open to collaborating with Hamilton, but on one condition.

The 26-year-old said, “I don’t know what type of song he’s singing. If he’s happy to sing in a depression song, then I might be the one he goes to.” Indeed, the fans will experience the most hilarious and surprising collaboration if this partnership materializes.