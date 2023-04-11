Daniel Ricciardo Opens Up on How He is Enjoying His Time Away From F1

Daniel Ricciardo has recently opened up on how he is using his year off from F1 to rejuvenate. His recent remarks come after he explained just a few days ago how his McLaren stint had affected his mental health and confidence.

The Australian had a torrid time at McLaren in 2021 and 2022 as he was way off the pace as compared to teammate Lando Norris. In 2022, Ricciardo scored 115 points and finished 45 points behind Norris.

However, this difference was far greater in 2022, a year that forced Ricciardo to part ways with McLaren. Ricciardo scored just 37 points and finished a whopping 85 points behind Norris (122).

‘So far everything I wanted’: Ricciardo on his year away from F1

While speaking in a recent conversation about how he is enjoying not driving this season, Daniel Ricciardo replied, “So far, it’s everything I wanted. I have time to myself. Some downtime”.

"How are you enjoying not driving?"

Even though the Australian is just part of Red Bull as a test driver, he yet continues to receive immense attention this season because of the popularity he has with the fans. The 33-year-old is one of the most likeable drivers in F1 and several fans have often expressed how disappointed they are to not see him on the racing track.

Daniel Ricciardo provides huge hint about his F1 future

In a recent conversation, Daniel Ricciardo explained how he does not want to be in F1 at ‘any cost’. “I don’t want to go back to ground zero,” he explained. “I don’t want to just be on the grid to be on the grid and struggle in 18th place”.

He added that he is at a point in his career when he just wants to win. However, landing a seat in a top team for Ricciardo is going to be far from easy. The likes of Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin seem sorted with their driver line-ups at the moment.

The only top side where a place could open up is McLaren if Oscar Piastri does not perform to the level that is expected of him. However, it seems unlikely that Ricciardo would be interested in moving to a team he just left.