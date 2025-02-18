Naomi Schiff Gifted $4,900 Watch as Tag Heuer Retakes F1’s Official Timekeeper Role: “We Are Back”

F1 and its stakeholders have long shared a close relationship with luxury watch brands, with many drivers and presenters serving as brand ambassadors. TAG Heuer, which last sponsored F1 from 1992 to 2003, is set to return as the sport’s official timekeeper in 2025.

To launch their “We Are Back” campaign, they chose none other than renowned F1 presenter Naomi Schiff.

The company gifted the Rwandan-Belgian driver a TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph—worth $4,900—which she wore to announce their renewed partnership with F1.

“Exciting times and so proud to make an appearance in the @TAGHeuer We Are Back campaign,” she wrote on Instagram. “Lighting up London ahead of the @F1 season“.

The watch features a 44mm case with a thickness of 14.5mm, crafted from sandblasted titanium. It offers water resistance up to 200m and is powered by a Calibre 16 Automatic movement, providing a 42-hour power reserve.

History of Tag Heuer and F1’s partnership

TAG Heuer has a rich history of partnering not just with F1 but also with some of its most legendary teams. The Swiss watchmaker first collaborated with Ferrari in 1971 before sponsoring McLaren from 1986 to 2015.

During its time with McLaren, TAG Heuer saw some of the sport’s greatest drivers win championships for the team—Ayrton Senna (1988, 1990, 1991), Alain Prost (1989), Mika Häkkinen (1998, 1999), and most recently, Lewis Hamilton (2008). Beyond McLaren, the brand also shared a long-standing partnership with Senna himself.

To honor this legacy, TAG Heuer paid tribute to the legendary Brazilian driver last year by launching two special edition timepieces: the TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport Chronograph Tourbillon X Senna and the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph X Senna.