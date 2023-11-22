Lawrence Stroll Exposed For Breaking Aston Martin Pledge

The teams and authorities of F1 have made net carbon zero one of their topmost priorities and have taken substantial steps to achieve the goal as soon as possible. While every person involved in the sport is doing their part to contribute to achieving the goal, Aston Martin’s Lawrence Stroll has reportedly done the exact opposite.

The Canadian businessman has recently become a part of an infamous list of 200 celebrities after an investigative report by The Guardian. Per the report, Stroll has taken flight in his personal jet a staggering 1,512 times since the start of 2022, going entirely against the Net Carbon Zero mission of F1. Furthermore, he is amongst 200 celebs whose private aircraft have collectively flown the equivalent of 11 years between January 2022 and November 2023.

Lawrence Stroll also tops the list of private flight vehicles (two helicopters and a jet), making the most number of trips that took 15 minutes or less. As such, the Aston Martin F1 team owner is doing the exact opposite of what his team’s objectives are as they look to retain their FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation. Furthermore, the 64-year-old is causing a massive dent in F1’s commitment to becoming a sport with carbon net zero emissions by 2030.

The Lawrence Stroll-owned team has a Three-Star FIA rating

The first goal for F1 in its bid to become full Carbon Net Zero by 2030 was to get its teams as environment-friendly as possible. Having achieved a Three-star (the highest possible rank), all the teams, including Aston Martin, were able to help the sport attain one of its short-term goals. As the controlling authority of all motorsports events across the globe, the FIA has become the leader in bringing about a pro-environment change in the way racing events work.

The authority wants net carbon zero emissions across all sports by 2030 and has also asked the various sports to make all of their events entirely sustainable by 2025. Looking to do the best they can to help achieve the goals, the Aston Martin F1 team has made substantial leaps in the pro-environment realm. They have secured management achievements that include- ISO 14001 Environmental Management, ISO 50001 Energy Management, ISO 20121 Sustainable Events Management, ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety, Carbon Footprint Verification. However, all of it might amount to nothing should the team’s owner not mend his habits.