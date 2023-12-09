Days After Max Verstappen’s Drunk Antics, Martin Garrix Joins Lando Norris for ‘Chilling’ Adrenaline High

Max Verstappen ignited an unforeseen bond between F1 driver Lando Norris and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, leading them on a worldwide adventure of enjoyment and friendship. From spontaneous journeys to the energetic music of Tomorrowland, the pair’s escapades go beyond limits. Nevertheless, in the wake of Verstappen’s recent drunken antics, observers noted a new development as Garrix actively teamed up with Norris for a ‘Chilling’ Adrenaline High.

In an intriguing development, Norris has provided fans with a glimpse into his recent escapades through a mysterious Instagram post tagged ‘snow days.’ Taking a respite from the racetrack, the Briton surprised his audience by sharing snapshots from a skiing retreat in the French Alps with his companions. However, what ignited excitement among supporters was the potential meetup of Norris with Garrix.

Garrix’s recent experience on a cable car, coupled with his stay at a hotel in the Alps, unquestionably confirms his time spent with Norris. Providing additional substantiation, there has recently been a captivating scene of Garrix ascending a hill in a cable car amidst snow-covered mountains.

This occurrence, paired with Norris’ recent escapades, undeniably validates the notion that the two are enjoying memorable snowy days together. However, Martin Garrix enjoying his time in the company of F1 drivers is not a new occurrence. Earlier this year, the renowned DJ was observed showcasing his talent at the Inaugural Las Vegas GP.

During this event, he not only graced the scene but also orchestrated a mesmerizing fusion of light and music, providing an exhilarating conclusion to the race weekend. In addition to this following Verstappen’s win in Las Vegas, the DJ attended a party where Verstappen and his team were observed enjoying an exceptional celebration.

How did Martin Garrix add magic to Max Verstappen’ s Las Vegas GP victory celebration

The highly anticipated Las Vegas race exceeded expectations, with Garrix and other stars adding a magical touch. Following Verstappen’s exhilarating win, Garrix took on DJing duties at Omnia Nightclub in Caesar’s Palace around 4 AM.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal also reported Lando Norris joining the star-studded celebration, extending the glamorous celebration until 6 AM. However, the atmosphere underwent a surprising transformation when Garrix took control of the music system. Astonishingly, it escalated to the Red Bull ace singing Checo’s name alongside fans while holding a glass of drink.

It all started when the Dutchman cheered for Checo with great enthusiasm before sending the fans a flying kiss. The atmosphere became truly incredible, so much so that even Garrix couldn’t contain his excitement. Displaying his enthusiasm for the night, Garrix posted a video on his Instagram, expressing his excitement and stating that ‘his day couldn’t get any better.’

Certainly, the celebration provided only a sneak peek into the relaxation that awaits F1 drivers after a strenuous season. Throughout the season, Norris and his MCl60 capitalized on the most significant midseason turnaround. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen maintained his status as the driver to beat, securing victory in 19 out of a total of 22 races.