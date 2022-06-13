F1

“We need the car to finish races first of all!”- Ferrari fans worried about reliability for future races after Mattia Binotto comments

"We need the car to finish races first of all!"- Ferrari fans worried about reliability for future races after Mattia Binotto comments
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“Nobody will ever approach any of the records Wilt Chamberlain has”: When Walt Frazier reasoned why “Wilt the Stilt” was his pick for the GOAT debate over Michael Jordan
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"We need the car to finish races first of all!"- Ferrari fans worried about reliability for future races after Mattia Binotto comments
“We need the car to finish races first of all!”- Ferrari fans worried about reliability for future races after Mattia Binotto comments

Ferrari went through a horror weekend at the Azerbaijan GP as both Carlos Sainz and…