Despite Being Rumoured to Sign $198,500,000 Contract With Ferrari, Charles Leclerc Said to Have Lost Faith in Fred Vasseur

After struggling for success under the leadership of Mattia Binotto, Ferrari decided to replace him and brought in Frederic Vasseur. However, the prancing horses have not improved much with the new team principal either. While Charles Leclerc is rumored to have signed a new $198,500,000 contract with Ferrari, BusinessF1 claims that the Monegasque has lost all faith in Vasseur.

Advertisement

Previously the team principal of Alfa Romeo, Vasseur, was brought into Ferrari at the start of the 2023 season following four disappointing seasons under Binotto. However, Vasseur hasn’t made much progress either, which is quite evident by the fact that 12 races into the 2023 season, Ferrari has only managed to score 191 points and is P4 in the standings compared to a P2 with 314 points at the same stage of the season last year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/maraneIlo/status/1634502883998564352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Vasseur has reportedly been trying to follow Jean Todt, and his path was by poaching the top engineers from his rival teams. While this sounds good for a long-term plan, no immediate result can be seen, which must have added to the frustration of Charles Leclerc, who has apparently lost confidence in Vasseur.

Charles Leclerc has given up on Vasseur

According to a report by motorsports magazine BusinessF1, Vasseur is in a very bad situation in Ferrari. The magazine claims that Charles Leclerc has given up hope from Vasseur, and so has Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna and executive chairman John Elkann.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dnf_fastest/status/1687927523043405824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

BusinessF1 also claims that Vasseur has lost the plot and sometimes talks nonsense. The British magazine quoted Vasseur saying that Leclerc has to put himself in the shoes of the Ferrari strategy team at times after the Canadian GP Qualifying fiasco that had left Leclerc fuming. As per Racingnews365.com, Vasseur had said, “We probably have some areas that he has to put himself in our shoes sometimes.”

It was understood previously that Leclerc and Vasseur share a strong bond between them due to their associations in the past. The 23-year-old racer had made his F1 debut under Vasseur at Alfa Romeo. However, as it turns out, the bridges have probably been burnt already.

Advertisement

The solution for Ferrari

BusinessF1 proposes a solution for the aforementioned problems that Ferrari is currently facing. According to them, the best and the only option that Ferrari have right now is to immediately sack Vasseur and bring back Binotto.

The Scuderia should also bring former CEO Luca di Montezemolo back in a decision-making role alongside Binotto, opined BusinessF1. According to them, it would take the duo about a season to pick up where Vasseur would leave and rebuild Ferrari.