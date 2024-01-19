Despite F1 Dream Getting Crushed by Guenther Steiner, Mick Schumacher Has Just One Goal in Mind

Mick Schumacher made headlines after winning the F2 title in 2020 after which he got a shot at F1 in 2021 with Haas. Unfortunately, two underwhelming years made then team principal Guenther Steiner sack the German driver. Despite losing out on that seat and spending a year on the sidelines, Schumacher insists that his F1 dream remains unchanged.

After losing out on his Haas seat, Schumacher joined Mercedes where Toto Wolff offered him the role of a reserve driver. He was a constant presence in the Mercedes garage throughout the season, seemingly learning as much as he could from the Silver Arrows.

Heading into 2024, he will suit up for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship – a prestigious racing series of its own. Regardless, he has eyes for just one series and that is Formula 1.

However, there are reasons behind him not lingering behind on the paddock while other drivers go out racing. Schumacher said to F1’s official media:

“There is no reason to stay here, not race, fall behind everybody… I would rather go out there, find something to race and develop my skills. In the end, if that leads to no way back into F1 but leads to another career, then I am happy to do that..”

Mick’s comment about not making it back to F1 would give his fans an ominous feeling. Realistically speaking, the #47 driver getting back into F1 seems extremely difficult, at least in the near future.

F1 grid too stacked for Mick Schumacher to plan his return

When Mick Schumacher joined Mercedes in 2023, many felt that Wolff would help him get a seat, just like he helped Esteban Ocon in 2020. Unfortunately, the grid is too stacked. The driver line-up remains unchanged moving from 2023 to 2024. This forced the German driver to find a move away from F1 for the time being.

On the other hand, there will be shakeups in F1 in the coming years, and that can come from any direction. Sergio Perez’s Red Bull seat seems to be at threat, whereas the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are approaching the twilight of their careers.

If a space opens up, lack of potentially suitable talents could force F1 teams to look at Schumacher. The 24-year-old was not terrible in his two seasons at Haas, but internal pressure, especially from team principal Steiner supposedly took a toll on his confidence, severely affecting his results on the track.

Although, with many young drivers from F2 such as Theo Pourchaire, Frederik Vesti, Ollie Bearman, and Kimi Antonelli knocking on the doors as fresher talents, Schumacher may not find enough teams interested in him.

For now, Schumacher will be looking to perform at his best in the WEC. Who knows? If he performs well for Alpine, an opportunity in F1 might open up at the French team.