Despite Failing to Give More Opportunities in 2023, Christian Horner Hints Liam Lawson’s F1 Return With New Declaration

Liam Lawson came in as an ad-hoc replacement for injured Daniel Ricciardo. And the expectations from him were least before stepping in Zandvoort as he never had the experience around the tarmac. But the Kiwi race driver did well, and that momentum never stopped. So much so that Red Bull is pressured to find a spot for him before it’s too late. Speaking about the same, as per Pitdebrief, Christian Horner reveals Lawson has a future in F1 even though the Qatar Grand Prix proved to be his last race in the apex motorsport series this year.

In the five races, Lawson impressively fetched two key points in a car which is largely regarded as a backmarker. In the process, he even outscored the driver he replaced and the driver who got sacked before Ricciardo could even step back as a starting driver. To make it more impressive, he ended up only a point behind his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, who raced throughout the season.

So, indeed, Lawson did certain things right. With that, he has aroused interest among other teams, and Red Bull would also want to protect him, so Horner has gone all out to give a hint over the 21-year-old’s possible return.

Liam Lawson has future in F1; certified by Christian Horner

With Qatar being Lawson’s possible last race this year in F1, Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, was asked about the young driver and his extraordinary cameo that rescued AlphaTauri amidst crisis. The Briton has approved that the driver from Red Bull’s academy would be back.

“It certainly won’t be his last race, that’s what I’m sure of. With what he’s done in these five races, I think that he’s demonstrated that he deserves an opportunity in the future,” said Horner.

However, Lawson personally was disappointed with his last performance of this year, resulting in an underwhelming result. But, far east, he has other objectives to meet this season.

Secure the super formula title

Before being called in F1 as a super sub, Lawson was focusing on his Super Formula season, where he is contesting for the title. And in his departing words to the F1 media, the Kiwi race driver has claimed that he would be focusing on clinching the title this month.

Suzuka will host the final race of this year’s edition at the end of this month, and the 21-year-old is only eight points behind the championship leader, Ritomo Miyata. Meanwhile, Lawson also faces intense pressure from the third-placed driver in the standings, Tomoki Nojiri, who is only separated by two points from the Red Bull graduate.

As a result, the last event of the Super Formula is all set for some intense action. And if Lawson manages to clinch it in his last race of the season, then surely it would be a declaration by him to Red Bull that he is ready.