Despite Hollywood Going on Strike, Brad Pitt Continues Filming $140,000,000 F1 Adventure With Sonny Hayes Persona at the Hungarian GP

Currently, the movie industry in the United States of America seems to be at a standstill, because of a strike called by people working in Hollywood. Despite this strike that has taken the world by storm, Brad Pitt, who is working on a movie related to F1, will continue with his filming. This is apparent because the props required for shooting were seen at the Hungaroring ahead of the upcoming Hungarian GP.

Two weeks ago, Pitt was the center of attention at Silverstone during the British GP weekend. He was dressed up as a real F1 driver and filmed alongside the real stars of the sport. Since his movie is about F1 and Pitt plays the role of a fictional driver called ‘Sonny Hayes’, he wants fans to have a realistic experience. This explains why he wanted filming to take place during an actual race weekend.

Pitt and the producer’s ideas were so realistic that he even got his own garage in the pit lane alongside existing F1 teams. Fictional team ‘Apex’ with Sonny Hayes’ (Pitt) branding appeared all over Silverstone, and as things stand, filming will continue into the Hungarian GP weekend. This comes despite the ongoing Hollywood protest.

Brad Pitt is ready to continue filming despite a major Hollywood strike

A lot of money has gone into filming the upcoming movie titled ‘Apex’. Earlier this year, reports suggested that Apple Studios bought the movie for a sum of $140,000,000. They will be using this budget to make the experience as realistic as possible. However, many fans thought that filming would be paused for the coming few weeks at least.

These assumptions were based on Hollywood going on strike. The people working in the industry want several issues to be addressed. These include pay discrepancies, streaming rights, and the use of computers and Artificial Intelligence in filmmaking. Regardless, it seems as though Pitt won’t be playing a part in this.

Pictures from the Hungaroring were being circulated all over social media including F1 Reddit, earlier this week.

They showed that Pitt’s Sonny Hayes character will once again have his own garage while representing the fictional 11th team on the grid. On the other hand, there is no news about whether Pitt will take his modified Formula car out for a spin once again.

Pitt’s F1 venture in Silverstone

The fact that Pitt will drive a real racing car around Silverstone had fans all over the world very excited. Initially, rumors stated that he would be driving a real F1 car. However, soon, they were dismissed. Instead, it was revealed that he would get behind the wheels of a modified Formula 2 car.

This car looks like an F1 car, and with ‘Apex’ branding on it, Pitt took it out on track at Silverstone two weeks ago. Fans in attendance saw the Hollywood megastar drive this car around the circuit. He completed quite a few laps, to get some authentic footage in, before pitting.

However, it seems like there is a chance Pitt will take to the track once again, this time in Hungary. And the Hollywood strike will likely put no barriers in his plans to continue filming.