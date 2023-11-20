Despite Outrage, F1 Holds Fans at Ransom for $250 for 2024 Las Vegas GP ‘Privilege’

The Las Vegas GP put on a spectacular racing show for the fans during the race today. However, the way the entire event was handled has left a bitter taste in the mouths of the fans. Despite the outrage, F1 has now decided to hold the fans at ransom for a whopping $250-$1000 if they want to have the privilege of witnessing the event again in 2024, per GPBlog.com.

Advertisement

The weekend got off to a disastrous note when FP1 was curtailed due to a dislodged drain cover. FP2 was consequently pushed back into the waning hours of the night at Las Vegas. To the utter shock and dismay of the fans in attendance, the organizers and management evicted them even before the cars could come out for the delayed session. As a result, after paying thousands of dollars to get a chance to see the cars and drivers in action, they got absolutely nothing. Not even a refund.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/safeforlando/status/1726133685395853708?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

F1 has decided to burn a further hole in the pockets of the fans, though. As per the report, “Fans who want to claim tickets for next year can register from now on. They will then be given priority as soon as the tickets actually go on digital sale. There is a small catch: to register for standing or seating you must pay $250. People interested in a hospitality spot have to pay $1,000.”

The catch here is that there’s no guarantee if you will secure a ticket even if you cough up the fiscal demands of Liberty Media. “Fans who register are not guaranteed that they will actually be able to buy tickets. The organization of the Grand Prix announces that the amount invested is non-refundable. The deposit paid will be deducted from the final ticket price,” explained the report.

F1 and Las Vegas GP release joint statement after evicting fans

The entire Grand Prix weekend was foreshadowed by controversy and the risk of being cancelled. Be that as it may, the fans faced the wrath of a dodgy administrative decision that led to them being thrown out of the complex without even getting a proper glimpse of any racing action whatsoever.

In the aftermath of it all, Stefano Domenicali, F1’s CEO and the Las Vegas GP boss, Renee Wilm released a joint statement explaining their side. Motorsport.com reported, “Regarding the controversial matter of spectators being ejected from the venue an hour before the delayed FP2 session finally started, they confirmed that it was a result of staffing issues, mainly related to the hours that security and transportation workers were legally able to remain on duty.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Motorsport/status/1725986012822651246?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Whether fans actually save up for next year’s event after the mishaps this time, is yet to be seen.