Aston Martin Boss Believes the Team Should Use 2025 As Opportunity to Show Adrian Newey Their Capabilities

When Adrian Newey stepped away from his duties at Red Bull, Aston Martin pulled off a sensational move by securing the Briton’s services. Given the move, the expectation from Aston Martin is that the team will soon become a force to be reckoned with on the F1 grid. But before Newey can start his work with the British team, Mike Krack believes they have to show signs of progress themselves.

Owing to the terms of his contract with Red Bull, Newey cannot start working on Aston Martin’s 2026 challenger until March next year. Given there are nearly five months until that happens, the Aston Martin team principal thinks his team cannot sit around and wait. Rather, they need to focus on making progress before Newey comes along.

“I think we should also use ‘25 as an opportunity to show Adrian what we can do. I think that should serve as a motivation for all of us.”, he said.

Pushed by Autosport to talk about the potential danger of them waiting for Newey to start work, Krack said that if he would identify that, it would not stay for long. Meanwhile, Newey has already visited the team’s factory in Silverstone but hasn’t been able to give too much input on the car.

Even Krack is unsure of how much dialogue he can have with Newey, given the decision is not in his hands. The 52-year-old claimed he would have to check with the legal department before making any moves. The team does not want to be a part of any legal matters, particularly because of their ongoing list of concerns.

At the beginning of last season, the Silverstone-based team was busy fighting for podiums with Fernando Alonso leading the charge. And now, they have been gunning for the lower trenches of the points, taking a backward step in development. Talking about the same, Krack said that they are not where they want to be. Per Krack, Aston Martin’s target remains on closing the gap to the top four teams.