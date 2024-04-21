Dominating F1, Max Verstappen Does Not Want to Win the ‘Triple Crown’ of Motorsport

Max Verstappen, F1’s most dominant driver over the last three years, has often spoken about racing in different disciplines around the world. The Red Bull driver doesn’t want to stick around in F1 in his late thirties and is open to achieving other prestigious accolades in motorsports. However, he dismisses chances of going after one of the most coveted honors in racing.

In an interview during the Chinese GP weekend, Verstappen shed light on his plans. He revealed that he won’t go after the ‘Triple Crown’, which is a title given to a driver who emerges victorious in motorsport’s three most iconic races- F1’s Monaco GP, Indianapolis 500, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Verstappen has already won the Monaco GP in F1 and has expressed his desire to compete in Le Mans someday. Indy 500, however, is something that doesn’t interest the three-time F1 champion. He said,

“Le mans yes, not Indy for me. For me, endurance racing is definitely something for the future that I would like to do. But that’s it then.”

Verstappen, as a result, won’t join Graham Hill as the only other F1 driver to complete the Triple Crown. So far, 19 drivers have taken part in all three events and some, including Fernando Alonso, have won two of the three (Monaco and Le Mans) events. Verstappen won’t even attempt to do the same.

What Max Verstappen doesn’t want to take part in?

Max Verstappen revealed that the Indy 500 isn’t for him, but that is not the only series the Dutchman will say no to. Earlier this year, the 26-year-old revealed that he won’t ever take part in Formula E.

One of the main reasons why he said he wouldn’t take part in Formula E was the design of their tracks. He took a shot at the series’ boss, Jeff Dodds, by saying, “I don’t even know who signed that off. Must’ve been drunk.”

Verstappen was referring to the jump in circuits, which he found bizarre. He wants no part to play in it, and would rather take part in endurance racing. Another venture Verstappen has put thought into previously is rallying. His father, Jos, competes in it, and Max has admitted that he could make a switch someday.

For now, however, his focus remains on F1. Earlier today, he emerged victorious in the Chinese GP, furthering his advantage at the top of the championship standings. As things stand, Verstappen remains the favorite to win the world title for the fourth year in a row.