“Having War Flashbacks”: Sergio Perez Heartbreak Caught in 4K as Drive to Survive Footage Hits a Nerve With F1 World

Shreya Sanjeev
|Published 25/02/2023

The fifth season of Drive to Survive is finally out. Hate it or love it, the show is on every fan’s watchlist. Unseen moments, brutal interviews, and reliving every part of the season gone by has their upsides; but the cons list is long. Especially in the 2022 season, where misery was felt in every moment- particularly in Sebastian Vettel’s retirement. In a whirlwind of events that only seems like a fever dream, Sergio Perez encapsulates every emotion one can feel in 20 seconds.

As the fifth leg of the docuseries makes its rounds, memes have taken over the internet by large. Fans share their reactions to controversial unseen moments and unseen footage on each episode. As part of the process, Checo faces the camera and is informed of Sebastian Vettel’s latest social media shenanigans.

 

A quick recap: Sebastian Vettel started the day by creating an Instagram account- something completely unexpected to the F1 community. Vettel had always been against the idea of hopping onto the social media bandwagon, and Instagram was a big jump. After breaking the internet within a matter of minutes, the moment things settled down, Vettel had this internet in his palm again.

For his first-ever post, the 35-year-old sat down to announce his retirement in a black-and-white video. Not only did he leave his fans emotional, but the German also did a great job at leaving most speechless.

Open-mouthed Sergio Perez reacts to Sebastian Vettel’s big news

Sergio Perez’s reaction easily resonated with the fans who couldn’t get over the accuracy of the video. Complete with hilarious dialogues and animated expressions, the short clip has taken over the internet.

The edit was on repeat for most fans, and no one can blame them. The common consensus was that whoever edited the episode deserved a big raise. Truly a work of art.

Vettel clearly left the F1 world shaken with his sudden retirement. Now, as we approach a season without the 4-time champion, it is heartbreaking to think of a time when hilarious radio messages, fearless and relentless calls to action, and Seb’s big smile will no longer be a part of the experience. However, as the family man fulfills his role off the track, it will be a waiting game to see if Seb makes his F1 return; in any way, shape, or form.

