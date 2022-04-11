“To do a good weekend and to win, everything has to be perfect”- Mattia Binotto feels that a strong start for Ferrari is no guarantee that they will win the 2022 Championship

Despite winning two out of three races so far in 2022, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is adamant that they are not favorites to win the title.

Ferrari were favorites to compete for the Title in 2022, even before the first race. They showed real pace during pre-season, and carried their good form into the opening rounds of the season.

Both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc look well set to lead Ferrari to their first Constructors” Title since 2008. On top of that, the latter has clear daylight between himself and second placed George Russell in the Drivers’ Standings.

Binotto on the other hand, acknowledges the fact that it’s still early days. With 20 more races to go this year, anything can happen. As a result, the Italian outfit will tend to focus only on the weekend ahead of them.

After Leclerc’s recent win in Melbourne, the Ferrari team principal insisted on the fact that they aren’t running away with the Championship.

“We are not managing the championship,” he said. “It’s only three races.”

Mattia Binotto and Ferrari are gearing up for a long season ahead

The main aim for Ferrari will be to take the season one race at a time. In 2018 too, they were leading the Championship with Sebastian Vettel, 10 races in.

After an early burst of speed, Mercedes capitalized with a dominant Lewis Hamilton winning most of the remaining races. The Brit ended up winning the Drivers’ Title with the Silver Arrows clinching their fifth Constructors’.

“We stay focused on every single race,” Binotto said. “And that is the way we will approach. That one was great. In all truth, to do a good weekend and to win you need to be perfect.”

“That was the case in Bahrain, because it was always very tight. We were not perfect in Jeddah and we lost. Here, again (Australia) we have had a great weekend and that is how we need to approach it.”

“To do well in difficult conditions, like here in Australia, is always a great satisfaction. The credit goes to the group, we all worked by staying united and trying to raise the bar, and the fruit of the work it shows.”

