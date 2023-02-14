5 Things to Expect From Netflix’s Drive to Survive Season 5

Season 5 of Netflix’s blockbuster Formula 1 docu-series – Drive to Survive is set to be released on the 24th of February.

The show has brought the world of F1 a new legion of fans and followers by tapping into the American market. But the docu-series still got criticised for the incorrect portrayal of events and ‘fake rivalries.’

A first look at season 5 was released earlier this month by Netflix as fans buckled up for the 2023 championship season.

Even though the title battle in 2022 did not extend to the final lap, plenty of events became the talk of the paddock.

In anticipation of what the new season of Drive to Survive will witness, here are the top 5 things to look out for:

Max Verstappen’s return and breach of the cost cap

Accusing Netflix of portraying fake narratives following the 2021 season, Max Verstappen stepped away from Netflix’s camera in Season 4.

Even for season 5, Verstappen said that he would watch and enjoy how ‘over the top, it is’ and continue with his life. But he changed his approach ahead of the 2022 British GP, saying he came to an understanding with Netflix on how they can work together.

Though, this was not the only thing that happened inside the Red Bull camp in 2022. In early October, FIA declared that Red Bull had breached the 2021 budget cap by 1.6%.

The governing body slapped fined the team $7 Million and a 10% reduction in its aerodynamics testing time for 12 months.

A lot of politics and snappy comments unravelled between the team principals during this time, so it will be exciting to see the behind-the-scenes in the new season of DTS.

Also Read: Why Is F1 Banning Tyre Blankets?

Farewell to Sebastian Vettel

After spending an illustrious career in the sport, 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel shocked the world by announcing his retirement.

His retirement birthed multiple other storylines that caused chaos in the paddock during the silly season.

But his retirement got everyone on the paddock teary-eyed as the drivers came together to throw the German a farewell dinner. The end of his legendary career and the chaos that came in the aftermath will make a big part of the new season.

Also Read: What Do Drivers Do During F1 Pre-Season Testing?

Departure of Mattia Binotto from Ferrari

Binotto, who took the job and responsibility of the team principal at Ferrari in 2019, saw an end to his relationship in the 2022 season.

He had been with the team since 1995 and had experienced both highs and lows of the team. Taking up the role of the team principal in 2019, the main goal was to bring the glory of the championship title back to Maranello.

The team started on a firm note, but soon problems with reliability and strategic blunders overtook and left the Scuderia with the last title win in 2007.

Also Read: How Much Will It Cost To Attend F1 Race In Miami 2023?

Mercedes’ problem child

Eight consecutive constructors and seven back-to-back drivers championships later, Mercedes saw an end to its dominance in the 2022 season.

The Brackley-based team stepped on the wrong foot heading into 2022 with its W13. The car came with a lack of pace and immense effects of porpoising.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff even said that the car would be kept in the reception of the team’s factories as a reminder of how difficult it is to win in F1.

Also Read: How Much Do F1 Helmets Weigh? Why Are Modern F1 Helmets Safe?

Oscar Piastri saga and Daniel Ricciardo

Last but not least, the 2022 silly season became a battleground. The chaos during this time was one of the major highlights of the season.

It all started with Vettel retiring and Fernando Alonso announcing that he would replace the German at Aston Martin.

Alonso’s announcement did not just shock fans but the Alpine F1 team as well. The French team, with a taste of betrayal and vengeance in their mouth, announced their reserve driver Oscar Piastri as Alonso’s replacement without even consulting the Australian.

As it turned out, there was a clause in Piastri’s contract that prevented the young driver from being bound to sign a deal with Alpine. Piastri rejected Alpine’s claim, and soon the heads turned to the McLaren camp.

Piastri was aiming for a seat in the Woking-based team, given Ricciardo was not performing up to the mark. All of this, in conclusion, led to a massive shuffle in the paddock.

Ricciardo left the sport, and Piastri replaced him and took the seat next to Lando Norris at McLaren.

Ricciardo’s life came full circle as the honeybadger was later announced as the third driver of the Red Bull F1 team.

Also Read: F1 Schedule 2023: Which Race Has Been Cancelled This Year?