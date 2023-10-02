HomeSearch

Dutch Journalist Suspects ‘Hostility’ Towards Max Verstappen in Mexico After Seeing a ‘No Hate Campaign’ Ahead of the Grand Prix

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published October 02, 2023

Dutch Journalist Suspects ‘Hostility’ Towards Max Verstappen in Mexico After Seeing a ‘No Hate Campaign’ Ahead of the Grand Prix

Credits: IMAGO/ HochZwei

Despite driving the most dominant car of the current season, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has failed massively to perform. Meanwhile, his teammate Max Verstappen has taken the track by storm and is soon to clinch his 3rd world title in a row. The difference in the performance of the two drivers has led some of the Perez fans to turn sour towards the Dutchman and the Red Bull team. Even the Mexican driver’s father believes the Red Bull car is built around the Dutchman.

Following the battle between Perez and Verstappen fans, the organizers of the Mexican GP have launched a ‘No Hate Campaign’ under the name – Racepect. Dutch journalist Erik van Haren believes that this move cannot be a separate incident from the Perez vs. Verstappen/Red Bull battle.

While Verstappen has created a huge lead in the championship and is set to win the race at the Qatar GP sprint race, Perez is 177 points behind him in P2 and is still struggling with the car’s setup.

Max Verstappen could face hostile fans in Mexico

Over the race weekends, fans who come to attend the F1 show often express their support for the drivers and the teams they love. Usually, their love for the sport and their favorite driver/team turns their opinion sour toward their rivals and comes out in a bitter tone. Multiple drivers have been victims of booing by the fans around the race calendar, which often discourages the driver.

To kill this fashion, the organizers of the Mexican GP have announced the racepect movement under which they have called the audience to respect the drivers on the track regardless of their opinion about them.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ErikvHaren/status/1708832034012180895?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Given the timing of the move, Haren believes that since Mexico is the base of Perez fans, Verstappen might face some hostility in the upcoming race.

Sergio Perez is under the threat of getting replaced

Following his underwhelming performance over the season, Perez has come under fire by his bosses and F1 experts. The Mexican’s poor form has also led to speculations about him getting replaced in the 2024 season.

Even though the team principal, Christian Horner, has clarified that Perez would not be replaced before the end of his contract, Red Bull’s history of replacing drivers mid-season does not quash the speculations and rumors.

Moreover, the team is filled with potential candidates who can become Verstappen’s teammate. These speculations snowballed even more when Daniel Ricciardo returned to the track after his 8-month-long sabbatical.

Share this article

About the author

Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal is an F1 editor and writer at The SportsRush. She started her career as a business journalist but soon found her calling in lights out here we go! Samriddhi has been a Ferrari fan even when her interaction with F1 was occasional. Her first real experience with the thrilling sport came when Charles Leclerc clinched his iconic victory in Spa and Monza and painted the track red. Now, a Tifosi, Samriddhi is a hardcore fan of the prancing horse and can relate to the chaos within the Italian camp and also admires Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. Off the track, she finds her home in books and musical instruments.

Read more from Samriddhi Jaiswal